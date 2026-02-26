'Horrific': Trump Targets Trans Experiments on Kids by Sharing the Shocking Sage Blair Case

Sage Blair is recognized by President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

During his State of the Union Address this week, President Trump took a stand for parental rights and the protection of children, calling for an end to the experimental transgender procedures being performed on minors as parents are deceived and kept in the dark.

The President made his powerful point by highlighting the shocking case of Sage Blair, whom CBN News first spotlighted back in 2023.

Give to CBN News - Because Truth Matters® - News You Can Trust

The Virginia teen was victimized by sex trafficking predators after her school chose to put transgender ideology ahead of parental rights.

The horrifying incidents began in 2021 when the Appomattox County High School student underwent a gender transition at school without her parents' knowledge.

Tuesday night, President Trump said, "Here is one more opportunity to show Common Sense in government. In the gallery tonight are Sage Blair and her mother, Michele. In 2021, Sage was 14 when school officials in Virginia sought to 'socially transition' her to a new gender—treating her as a boy, and hiding it from her parents."

Sage had undergone emotional trauma after being in the foster care system when her biological father died. Her grandmother was eventually able to adopt her and raise her, but Sage was left suffering from anxiety and depression.

Sage had been transparent with Michele to ensure her mental treatments could be adjusted as needed. But "that transparency ended in August of 2021 when Sage started high school," Michele explained.

Upon entering her first year at Appomattox High School in Virginia, Sage shared with Michele that "all the girls there were bi-, trans-, lesbian, emo and she wanted to wear boys' clothes and be emo." Then the Sage began gender transition without anyone informing her parents.

"Before long, a confused Sage ran away from home," President Trump explained. "After she was found in a horrific situation in Maryland, a left-wing judge REFUSED to return Sage to her parents, because they did not immediately state that their DAUGHTER was their SON. Sage was thrown into an all-boys state home and suffered terribly—but today, all of that is behind them, because Sage is a proud and wonderful young WOMAN, with a full-ride scholarship to Liberty University."

Trump said, "Sage and Michele, thank you for your bravery. Who can believe we're even speaking about such things? Surely we can all agree—no state can be allowed to rip children from their parents' arms and transition them to a new gender against the parents' will. WE MUST BAN IT, and ban it now."

ORIGINAL STORY: VA School Transitions Girl Without Telling Guardians, She Ends up a Sex Trafficking Victim

The family's attorney, Vernadette Broyles, reports that after Sage tried to escape from her emotional nightmare by running away, sex traffickers took advantage of her. She was eventually rescued by police in Texas.

Fox News spoke to Broyles about the family's legal battle for parental rights and religious freedom. The attorney said, "We have a Title IX claim that is pending right now in the Western District of Federal Court in Virginia on behalf of Sage herself."

"These are the consequences that can come about, the harms, when schools keep secrets from loving parents," she pointed out.

MORE: CA Mom Says State Pushed Teen Daughter into Transgender Treatments, Leading Her to Commit Suicide