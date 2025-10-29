Elon Musk Launches Grokipedia to Challenge Wikipedia Bias, Cites Accusations Against Charlie Kirk

Elon Musk is once again challenging political bias on media platforms.

Years after revamping the social media site Twitter to X and making it a more trusted platform, Musk is launching his version of Wikipedia with the goal of giving users the "truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth."

Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, launched its early version of Grokipedia on Monday. The minimalist homepage titled "Grokipedia v0.1" is "now live" and includes a simple search bar that gives users access to nearly 900,000 articles.

Grokipedia operates differently from its rival. While volunteers write and edit Wikipedia, reports suggest that Musk's site is powered by the same xAI model that supports Grok and, in some cases, Wikipedia articles themselves as a starting point.

Musk says his goal is to stop using Wikipedia sources by the end of the year.

"Grok is using heavy amounts of inference compute to look at a page and determine what is true, partially true, false, or missing," Musk explained. "Then it rewrites the page to remove the falsehoods, correct the half-truths, and add the missing context."

The endeavor to create an AI-powered encyclopedia came from Musk's own frustration with Wikipedia.

In 2019, he pointed out that his own Wikipedia page was a "war zone with a zillion edits," Business Insider reports.

"Just looked at my wiki for 1st time in years. It's insane!" Musk wrote. "Btw, can someone please delete 'investor'. I do basically zero investing."

Additionally, the Tesla founder and tech billionaire has long been critical of the site, citing that it is being "controlled by far-left activists."

In January, he urged his followers to "defund Wikipedia until balance is restored."

On Tuesday, Musk shared an example of the bias by sharing a post that compared a Charlie Kirk entry on Wikipedia versus Grokipedia. Wikipedia described the slain Turning Point USA founder as a "far-right political activist" and a "conspiracy theorist."

Grokipedia emphasized that Kirk was a conservative political activist, author, and media host who was largely responsible for building a "national network" active on 3,000 college campuses that emphasizes "grassroots conservatism against perceived leftist dominance in education."

Grokipedia vs. Wikipedia on Charlie Kirk.



We all knew Wikipedia sucked, but this hit a nerve.



Grokipedia is the obvious choice. pic.twitter.com/BEWLCNPtp7 — Defiant L's (@DefiantLs) October 28, 2025

Musk contends that Grokipedia is "a massive improvement over Wikipedia."

"Version 1.0 will be 10X better, but even at 0.1 it's better than Wikipedia imo (in my opinion)," he wrote on X Monday.