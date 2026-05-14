Buddhist Woman Flatlines After Lightning Strike, Has Radical Encounter with Jesus

There are moments in life that completely shatter the story you thought you were living.

Alice Tran grew up in a devout Buddhist family. Good works. Discipline. Karma. Achievement. Control. Then one day, standing in the ocean during a storm, she was struck by lightning. Her heart stopped.

She flatlined. And everything she believed about suffering, peace, purpose, and God began to unravel.

In this week’s episode of Radical Revelations, Alice shares the remarkable story of surviving a lightning strike, wrestling with bitterness and despair, and ultimately encountering Jesus Christ in the middle of her darkest moment.

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