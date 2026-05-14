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Alice Tran (Image: Radical Revelations/CBN)

Buddhist Woman Flatlines After Lightning Strike, Has Radical Encounter with Jesus

Raj Nair
05-14-2026

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There are moments in life that completely shatter the story you thought you were living.

Alice Tran grew up in a devout Buddhist family. Good works. Discipline. Karma. Achievement. Control. Then one day, standing in the ocean during a storm, she was struck by lightning. Her heart stopped.

She flatlined. And everything she believed about suffering, peace, purpose, and God began to unravel.

In this week’s episode of Radical Revelations, Alice shares the remarkable story of surviving a lightning strike, wrestling with bitterness and despair, and ultimately encountering Jesus Christ in the middle of her darkest moment.

Listen to this episode & subscribe to the Radical Revelations podcast here: 

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About The Author

Raj Nair
Raj
Nair

Raj Nair’s dynamic and diverse on-camera hosting career took an unexpected eight-year hiatus as God moved him to lead 29 trips of Christians influencers through the Holy Land as the co-creator of an initiative called Israel Collective. After that indescribably impactful journey, Raj found himself at TBN hosting an apologetics-centered program called, “Can I Trust the Bible?” Now as a Senior Digital Media Host and Producer inside the CBN News family, Raj is thrilled to be turning on the light, one video at a time. Raj resides in the other promised land of San Diego with his wife Caitlin and