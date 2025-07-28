Activists opposing funding for Planned Parenthood demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court as the Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic case is heard in Washington on April 2, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

2 Dozen Planned Parenthood Facilities Close Across the US: 'Win for Babies'

This year is shaping up to be a bad one for Planned Parenthood.

The abortion giant has closed more than two dozen abortion facilities across the country, citing, in some cases, funding concerns caused by new federal regulations that prevent Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements.

As CBN News reported, the Supreme Court recently ruled that states can disqualify Planned Parenthood from their Medicaid programs. Earlier this month, President Trump also signed the "Big, Beautiful Bill," which places a one-year freeze on Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements for the organization.

"A majority (60%) of Planned Parenthood health centers at risk of closure are located in medically underserved areas (MUAs)," the group claimed earlier this year.

Some facilities announced closures ahead of the bill's passage, while others have announced they are switching over completely to "telehealth" services.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas announced earlier this month that a facility in Tyler, Texas, would be making the switch. Due to Texas law, the facility can not perform surgical abortions, but does refer women out of state for the procedure.

"Planned Parenthood patients are blocked from government programs for breast and cervical cancer screenings, birth control, and other preventive healthcare due to policies enacted by the Texas Legislature," said Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Spokesperson Autumn Williams.

But officials in multiple states have pointed out that patients in need of those types of health screenings will still be able to acquire them at other non-Planned Parenthood facilities.

Meanwhile, in Northern California, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte announced last week it plans to shut down five abortion facilities.

And Planned Parenthood is closing facilities in Indiana, New York, and Vermont, and multiple facilities in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Utah.

The abortion giant is blaming President Trump. The organization reports, "If Planned Parenthood is 'defunded,' nearly 200 Planned Parenthood health centers in 24 states across the country are at risk of closure. More than 90% of those closures would occur in states where abortion is legal."

Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, told the Catholic News Agency (CNA) that Planned Parenthood should "look in the mirror for the reason their centers are shuttering."

"Planned Parenthood's focus is on abortions, gender transitions, and political spending — all while raking in hundreds of millions from taxpayers," Dannenfelser said. "Many times they've been offered a path to keep their funding by dropping abortions, but they refuse. Meanwhile, they have no monopoly on health, as women already go to community health centers that provide much more comprehensive care and are more accessible, outnumbering Planned Parenthoods 15:1 nationwide."

Meanwhile, pro-lifers across the country are praising the closures calling it a win for the pro-life movement.

Joy Patterson, a pastor at CrossPointe Church in Tyler told KTLA that the closure of the local facilities is a "big victory."

"Even though that particular office was not providing abortions in this area, it is our desire to see the organization itself not be a part of society in the U.S.," she told the outlet.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, praised God for the closures in Texas and said the closures in California were also a "win for babies!"

"Let's keep the closures coming," she shared in a post last week.

Planned Parenthood's annual report for the '23-'24 fiscal year revealed that about 40% of the abortion network's total revenue came from taxpayer money, primarily through Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements. In total, the abortion giant received about $800 million in public taxpayer funding.



