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Franklin Graham (Left) and Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico (Right), May 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez)

'Wicked': Franklin Graham Lambastes James Talarico for His Bible-Abortion Claim

CBN News
06-02-2026

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Evangelist Franklin Graham is pushing back after Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico claimed the Bible is silent on abortion. 

Graham says Scripture clearly affirms the value of life, citing passages like Exodus 20:13 and Jeremiah 1:5.

The Christian leader wrote on Facebook:

"Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico couldn't be more wrong! The Bible is not silent on abortion as he claims—that's an absolute lie. God commands us, 'You shall not murder' (Exodus 20:13). Abortion is taking a life—it is murder. The Word of God tells us we are created in the image of God and consistently underscores the value of human life. Jeremiah 1:5 says, 'Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart...'"

In fact, a number of verses in the Bible are clear about God's design for each human life in the womb, including Psalm 139:13-16, which declares: 

"For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother's womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be."

Graham also criticized Talarico's past comments on gender and women's sports, stating:

"In 2021, this same Democratic candidate opposed a bill to ban men from women's sports, saying that 'God is non-binary.' Don't be deceived by wicked politicians spouting lies like this."

Meanwhile, CBN's Raj Nair points out that Talarico's Bible claims are part of a strategy commonly deployed by progressive Christians and Muslims called an "argument from silence."

But are arguments from silence valid? Watch as CBN's Billy Hallowell and Raj Nair take a closer look at the controversy and the biblical debate at the center of it:

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