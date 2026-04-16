White House Highlights Trump's Tax Cuts as Average Refund Rose 11% This Year

The White House took an opportunity on Tax Day to feature Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler at its briefing.

Despite polls showing many Americans remain concerned about the economy, the Trump administration is touting the President's tax cuts, crediting them for larger tax refunds.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, "The average refund this filing season is more than $3,400. The Trump administration has issued more refunds, and larger refunds, than in any year in the history of our country."

IRS data confirm that, saying refunds are up 11.1%, or $346, from 2025.

Treasury Secretary Bessent provided other specifics: "More than 45% of the returns we have processed have included at least one of the President's four signature policies: no tax on overtime pay, no tax for some lower-income earners, new deductions for our great seniors, and the deductibility of interest on auto loans for American-made cars. And I will tell you, the most popular of those is no tax on overtime."

As for the latest on Iran, Leavitt said there is still no formal agreement for the U.S. and Iran to resume negotiations. Meanwhile, Bessent expressed hope Americans will see gas prices drop to nearly $3 a gallon by September, while stressing that it depends largely on how quickly the war ends.

"Yeah, I think that's going to be up to how the negotiations go," Bessent said. "President Trump said this morning the U.S. has kept its side of the ceasefire — we've stopped firing. The freight routes have not been completely reopened, so we will see. I'm optimistic that during the summer we'll see gas with a three in front of it, sooner rather than later."

On a more celebratory note, Leavitt unveiled an artist's rendering of a new monument President Trump and the Department of the Interior are proposing in honor of America's 250th anniversary. The 250-foot-tall U.S. Triumphal Arch would be adorned with artwork and depictions celebrating American achievements.

"Great nations build beautiful structures that cultivate national pride and love of country, and this triumphal arch should be a project that all Americans, of all political persuasions, can support, because it's a monument for every American to celebrate 250 years of our nation's proud history."





