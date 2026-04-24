'Waste Bin of History': Alan Dershowitz Torches Democrats on Israel

After decades as a Democrat, Alan Dershowitz is now walking away, arguing the party he once supported has crossed a line when it comes to Israel.

For Dershowitz, this isn't about minor policy disagreements—it's about a deeper ideological turn that he says he simply can't ignore anymore.

"I can't be associated with a party that's kind of leading the anti-Zionist, anti-Israel morphing into anti-Semitic campaign," Dershowitz told CBN News.

In his view, what used to be debate over Israeli policy has evolved into something more troubling—and more dangerous. He believes the implications stretch beyond foreign policy and into the foundation of Western values themselves.

"When you turn against Israel today, you're turning against America tomorrow and that's been proved over time when you're turning against Western values, Judeo Christian values and values of decency. So I think the Democratic Party is going into the waste bin of history."

Watch our exclusive interview with Alan Dershowitz here. A complete report will air on The 700 Club next week.