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Members of law enforcement respond during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)

Trump OK, Rushed Out of White House Correspondents Dinner After Shots Fired

CBN News
04-25-2026

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A shooter opened fire inside the hotel where President Donald Trump was attending the White House Correspondents' dinner Saturday night, according to a law enforcement official.

The President, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other top U.S. leaders were evacuated from the annual dinner and were reported to be uninjured.

Shots could be heard outside the ballroom, and pandemonium erupted inside the event as someone yelled, "Get down! Stay down!"

The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall at the Washington Hilton as guests ducked under tables by the hundreds. “Out of the way, sir!” someone else yelled. 

CBN News Livestream Coverage:

The shooter was reportedly neutralized, and President Trump posted to Truth Social about the incident:

     "Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again. President DONALD J. TRUMP"

It was Trump's first appearance as president at the dinner. Protesters had been outside the ballroom before the event, and some managed to enter the hotel despite the extremely tight security.

VIDEO HERE: Shots Fired Outside Ballroom

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CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines