Clashes in Minneapolis as DHS Says Good Struck ICE Agent with Car, Causing Internal Bleeding

Protesters confront Federal agents near the scene where Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer last week, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Adam Gray)

Tensions are still flaring in Minneapolis as the city remains a flashpoint in a national immigration crackdown. New clashes have been breaking out between protestors and ICE agents there as the unrest grows, one week after a federal agent fatally shot activist Renee Good.

At times, officers have been deploying tear gas, pepper spray, and even flash bangs to disperse demonstrators as they continue carrying out arrests.

The Department of Homeland Security alleges that Good attempted to run over officers with her car on Jan. 7.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had previously revealed that the agent who shot her was treated at a hospital, but now additional details about his condition are coming out.

DHS announced today that the agent suffered internal bleeding after being struck by Good's car, but the full extent of his injuries remains unclear.

"Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn't hit by a car, wasn't being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman," Vice President JD Vance said in a recent post on X. "The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense."

DHS also released a video this week showing the actions that preceded the fatal shooting. The department says Good had been obstructing the street and harassing federal officers earlier that day.

Minneapolis city officials dispute the administration's account and say the FBI refuses to include them in the investigation.

Several federal prosecutors have stepped down over concerns about how the government is handling the probe.

The White House is doubling down, though, with plans to send even more immigration officers to the state. ICE reports its enforcement efforts have been successful so far, leading to the arrest of "dozens of criminal illegal aliens convicted of murder, child rape and more."

"Regardless of staged political theatrics, ICE is going to continue to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota and elsewhere," said ICE Director Todd M. Lyons. "Some of these criminal aliens have had final orders of removal for 30 years, but they've been free to terrorize Minnesotans. ICE's arrests prevent recidivism and make communities safer, but it feels like local politicians want to ignore that part and drum up discontent rather than protect their own constituents."

Meanwhile, the State Department announced new rules today that take effect starting January 21st. The U.S. will suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens from 75 countries.



