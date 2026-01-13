More Federal Agents Sent to Minnesota Amid Growing Protests Over ICE Shooting

More federal agents are headed to Minnesota, as protests following last week's deadly ICE shooting continue to grow. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says the additional agents are needed to ensure safety and order.

Over the weekend, she doubled down, contending that 37-year-old Renee Good committed an act of domestic terrorism.

When questioned about how quickly she and other administration officials spoke out in favor of the agent involved, while condemning Good, Noem responded that everything she's said has been proven "factual and true."

"I have the responsibility, as the Secretary of Homeland Security, to know this information as soon as possible. I had just been in Minneapolis the day before, I had already had conversations with officers on the ground and supervisors and knew the facts and decided that the department and the people of this country deserve to know the truth of the situation, of what had unfolded in Minneapolis," Noem said during an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union."

Homeland Security also released new footage, from a different angle, of events leading up to the shooting.

The media continues to fail the American people in their reporting on the events in Minneapolis.



New evidence shows that the anti-ICE agitator was STALKING and IMPEDING a law enforcement operation over the course of the morning.



The evidence speaks for itself. The legacy media… pic.twitter.com/0enstqGkhq — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 10, 2026

The department maintains that it proves Good was stalking and impeding a law enforcement operation. The video shows her blocking at least one lane of the street and ends when shots are fired.

"She weaponized her vehicle to conduct an act of violence against law enforcement," Noem told Tapper. "If you look at what the definition of domestic terrorism is, it completely fits the situation on the ground," she continued.

Lawmakers in Minnesota insist, however, that Good did not commit any offense, and want the FBI to allow the state to conduct its own investigation.

"Let's have the investigation in the hands of someone that isn't biased. Let's not have it exclusively run through the FBI at the federal government or the Department of Justice. Let's have it with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at the state level," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said during an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press."

"I have seen nothing in any of the eyewitness videos, nor in any, of the eyewitness reports from this tragic day that would suggest that she was in any way a threat to these officers. But again, this is why we need to have a fair and unbiased investigation so we can gather all of the evidence and all of information," Minnesota Senator Tina Smith said during an interview on ABC's "This Week."

As protests against federal immigration enforcement continue in Minnesota, they're also spreading across the country. But even with demonstrators taking to the streets from New York to Los Angeles, Noem says her agents aren't going anywhere.

"We're going to keep doing our jobs. President Trump promised the American people that he would make America safe again...criminal illegal aliens in this country are going to be brought to justice under his administration," Noem said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

Some Democrats have suggested holding up the DHS funding bill unless more guardrails are placed on agents and enforcement operations. Others are going so far as to call for Secretary Noem's impeachment.

