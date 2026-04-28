Russia's Putin Enters Iran Diplomatic Picture as Netanyahu Meets with IDF Christians after Crucifix Incident

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, April 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)

JERUSALEM, Israel – With the talks between the U.S. and Iran still at a stalemate, Russia has now entered the diplomatic picture, while in Israel, military leaders slammed the behavior of soldiers connected to the destruction of a crucifix in Lebanon.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday, offering to store Iran's enriched uranium and bring an end to the war.

"Iran and Russia are strategic partners," Araghchi explained. "We have always supported Russians."

In Washington, President Trump held a Situation Room meeting on Iran's latest proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Monday, "I will confirm the President has met with his national security team this morning."

Reuters is reporting that President Trump is not happy with Iran's new proposal because it doesn't address the nuclear program.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News that Iran's hardline leadership continues to be a stumbling block.

"So you see a tension that you always have in the system (between) the Iranians, who understand, 'Let's be hardliners, but let's also balance that with a need to run a country' and the hardliners who don't care and have this apocalyptic vision of the future," Rubio stated.

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While promising to advance peace talks with Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces struck Hezbollah targets, citing ceasefire violations that killed an Israeli soldier on Sunday.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir also addressed growing criticism following the destruction of a crucifix by an Israeli soldier in Lebanon, calling it "rebellion" against the army's values.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about Israel's important bond with Christianity while surrounding himself with Christian soldiers in the IDF.

He noted, "They fill all the important positions in our incredible military, and they do incredible work. This is completely contrary to what is presented outside. It's not only that Israel fights for the rights of Christians around the Middle East, but that Israel has Christian soldiers who fight for the defense of Israel and for our Christian brethren throughout the area, throughout the region, and beyond."