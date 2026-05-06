Rubio Announces End of Initial US Iran Strike 'Epic Fury' as Trump Pauses 'Project Freedom' in Hormuz Strait

Secretary of State Marco Rubio gestures during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

JERUSALEM, Israel – While U.S. officials say a fragile ceasefire with Iran is still holding, new attacks in the region and growing economic concerns show just how volatile the situation remains. The Trump administration says it wants peace. However, it's also warning Tehran not to test American resolve.

The president announced on Tuesday night that he is pausing Project Freedom, the U.S. operation designed to escort commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz. He indicated that the naval blockade remains fully in place.

Trump posted on Truth Social, announcing, "Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom.... will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed.”

The halt comes after Project Freedom began early Monday to reopen shipping lanes through the Strait after Iran effectively choked off traffic through one of the world's most critical waterways.

U.S. CENTCOM revealed that Iran launched multiple cruise missiles, drones, and small boats at civilian ships under American protection. U.S. helicopters sank six boats involved in those attacks and denied Iranian claims that American ships were struck.

Earlier on Tuesday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth insisted that despite those attacks, the ceasefire remains intact.

“The ceasefire is not over," Hegseth stated. "Ultimately, this is a separate and distinct project. And we expected there would be some, some churn at the beginning, which happened."

Hegseth added, "This is about the Straits. This is freedom of navigation. This is international waterways. This is about free flow of commerce, all the things that happened before, and only Iran is contesting."

Still, Hegseth issued a clear warning: "If Iran is not willing to follow through on its side of the bargain or make a deal, then the War Department is postured, locked, loaded, and ready to go. We hope it doesn't have to go in that direction."

Later on Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared Operation Epic Fury, the initial attack on Iran that killed a number of top leaders including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was complete.

"Operation Epic Fury is concluded," Rubio said. "We achieved the objectives of that operation."

He continued, "We're not cheering for an additional situation to occur. We would prefer the path of peace."

Rubio also defended the U.S. mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, noting, "These guys have shut down an international waterway. The Straits of Hormuz do not belong to Iran. They don't have a right to shut it down and blow up ships and lay mines."

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Though these foreign crises are dominating Rubio's attention, he had an opportunity to answer a question about America's future when asked about it by CBN News White House Correspondent Kelly Wright.

Responding to the question, "What is your hope for America at such a time as this?"

Rubio responded, "My hope for America, let me deal with that. Yeah. Look, I mean, my hope for America is what it's always been. I think it's the hope. I hope we all share. We want it to continue to be the place where anyone from anywhere can achieve anything, where you're not limited by the circumstances of your birth, by the color of your skin, by your ethnicity. But frankly, it's a place where you are able to overcome challenges and achieve your full potential."

WATCH: White House Press Briefing with Sec. Rubio | CBN News

At the White House, President Trump pushed back on concerns over rising fuel costs tied to the Iran conflict, remarking, "I also thought oil would go up to 200, 250, maybe 300 dollars a barrel..., and I know it would be short-term, but I thought it would go. I look today, it's like, at 102. And that's a very small price to pay for getting rid of a nuclear weapon from people that are really mentally deranged."

Breaking Iran's grip on the Strait would deny its main source of leverage as Trump demands a major rollback of its disputed nuclear program.

Intelligence reports show that, despite the initial bombing, the timeline for Iran's nuclear weapons development remains at nine to twelve months.

Hegseth commented, "Ultimately, what Operation Midnight Hammer did in the obliteration of those facilities was a setback to their program."

Meanwhile, Iran launched fresh waves of missiles and drones at the United Arab Emirates. The Iranian Foreign Ministry claimed that Tehran was taking "defense measures" against U.S. assets in the region.