'Rise and Have No Fear': As Jesus Was Transfigured, Resurrected, so Will We Be

JERUSALEM, Israel – Easter reminds us that after being crucified, Jesus Christ then rose from the dead to reign with His Father in Heaven. Forty days earlier at the Transfiguration, Jesus gave a preview of the inheritance His followers will receive.

The gospels describe the Transfiguration of Jesus on a mountain before his death.

Matthew writes: "There he was transfigured before them. His face shone like the sun, and his clothes became as white as the light." (Matthew 17:2)

Luke recounts: "The appearance of his face changed, and His clothes became as bright as a flash of lightning. Two men, Moses and Elijah, appeared in glorious splendor, talking with Jesus." (Luke 29:31)

It's a preview of how He'd be transformed after the resurrection, yet also how believers in Him will be transfigured.

As John puts it, "When He appears, we shall be like Him." (1 John 3:2)

Bible teacher Georgian Banov explained, "So, that powerful manifestation is just a prelude of what's going to happen with us."

Banov and his wife, Coco, head the Global Celebration ministry. They travel around the world, many times to dangerous places, emphasizing the huge benefits Jesus brought us through His death and resurrection.

Coco Banov told us, "That glory is also ours...that Resurrection life, glory, joy, happiness, peace."

According to the Apostle Paul, we will have glorified bodies like Moses and Elijah did when they met with Yeshua at the Transfiguration.

In the book of Philippians, Paul says, "He will take our mortal bodies and change them into glorious bodies like his own." (Philippians 3:21)

"The scripture says we go from glory to greater, greater glory," Coco remarked.

That means we go from being like Adam to being like Jesus. As Paul says, "Just as we have borne the image of the man of dust, we shall also bear the image of the Man of Heaven." (1 Corinthians 15:49)

It would be the only way that humans can stand in the presence of the all-powerful, pure, and holy God. Even the Israelites quaked in terror when witnessing God at Mount Sinai.

"We're going to have a body that can handle His glorious presence," Coco Banov declared.

She added, "When the children of Israel...when He came on the mountain, they were terrified. They said, 'We can't handle this.' So, the glorified body is going to help us. It's going to enable us to behold His glory and rejoice forevermore."

These bodies will leave our flesh behind, and even now, believers can see some of the benefits.

As Coco put it, "We're much more than forgiven. We're washed, we're cleansed, we're able to be indwelt by His Holy Spirit, who heals us; heals hearts, minds, souls, bodies."

Jesus's glory and healing will belong to His followers for all of eternity. As John writes in Revelation 21:4, "He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There iwill be no more death or mourning or crying or pain."

"In heaven, no more pain, suffering. But certainly it starts here," Coco said. "It's our inheritance. We're co-heirs with Christ."

The appearance of Moses and Elijah at the Transfiguration suggests we'll see those who have gone before us in Heaven.

The book of Hebrews reveals that they're already watching us.

Coco noted, "It says we're surrounded with a cloud of witnesses."

Georgian Banov observed, "That's huge. I'm looking forward to seeing my mom."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

As the Transfiguration ended, God came down in a cloud. Georgian quoted the scripture found in Matthew, Mark, and Luke: "This is My beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased. Listen to him."

He points out that it's easier than you may think, since Christ dwells in us.

"We need to listen to His voice," he explained. "Because His voice is inside. We have the mind of Christ and the thoughts of Christ. And we can hear the voice of God inside. That's huge."

Right after God said, "Listen to Him," Jesus told his terrified disciples, "Rise and have no fear." (Matthew 17:7)

That is the Bible's most frequent command, written hundreds of times, and it's the best advice for living well, because fear can cripple the soul and breaks the spirit.

John states that "Perfect love casts out fear." (1 John 4:13)

Free of fear, we can enjoy the benefits so richly bestowed on us by the Resurrection.

Georgian admonished, "Be not afraid, because He's always with us...never leave us, never forsake us."

Coco exhorted, "Christ is in us. We've joined Him in His death, we've joined Him in his burial, and now we certainly join Him in His Resurrection."

Now, we're free to live our lives in God's joy, peace, and love.