Millions Pour Into Iran Streets as Regime Nears Possible Tipping Point; Protesters Looking to Pahlavi

JERUSALEM, Israel – The protests in Iran, now in their thirteenth day, may have come to a tipping point. Millions are now pouring onto the streets. The spread of the protests gives some hope that the nearly fifty-year Islamist dictatorship may be headed for collapse.

From Isfahan to Tehran and all of Iran's 31 provinces, millions of Iranians are calling for the overthrow of the regime and for death to the dictator.

President Trump posted on Truth Social that more than a million rallied in the streets of Iran's second-largest city, forcing regime forces to leave.

In some cities. protesters are attacking police headquarters and the dreaded Basij, the shock troops used by the regime to quench the protests. So far, more than two thousand protesters have been arrested and dozens killed.

The U.S. State Department is publishing posts in Persian to the Iranian people with President Trump's statement that if the regime kills protesters, the U.S. will intervene.

In an attempt to smother those protests, the mullahs are shutting down the Internet, and some reports are emerging of massacres by government forces during the blackout.

Despite the Internet shutdown, the momentum of the movement is escalating.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi issued a call for action during two days this week.

He declared, “Starting precisely at 8 pm wherever you are, whether in the streets or even from your own homes, I call on you to begin chanting exactly at this time. Based on your response, I will announce the next calls to action."

Many believe that Iranians are now looking to Pahlavi.

Global terrorism expert Amir Hamidi told CBN News, “They are chanting, 'The final battle.' This is more important because they are chanting, this is the final battle. Pahlavi will return because it's a clear vision. They do have. They want the Islamic Republic overturned, and they want the Pahlavi regime back. Return to their own identity.”

Despite decades of tyranny, the gospel has flourished, according to Hormuz Shariat of Iran Alive Ministries.

He told CBN News' Gary Lane, “Every year I see things in Iran that cannot get any worse. And then it does. Then spiritually, I say this cannot get any better. People in Iran are so open to the gospel. And then it gets better. If you look at the number of salvations, if you look at our curve of the number of people who have come to salvation, we start small. Ten, 25 years ago."

He added, "But it's growing exponentially. It's amazing, the curve jumping, the number of people coming to Christ is growing exponentially and quickly.”

More Concerns about Ethnic Cleansing in Syria

Meanwhile, in Syria, there is widespread concern that jihadist forces are attacking more ethnic minorities.

Within the past few days, the Syrian Army has attacked Kurdish neighborhoods in the Syrian city of Aleppo. U.S. Ambassador and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack posted on X, “The United States is closely following developments in the Sahrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqoud neighborhoods of Aleppo with grave concern.”

Reportedly, a temporary ceasefire has been arranged, but Israeli Minister for Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli is accusing the Syrian Army of using the same tactics it has used against other minorities. He posted on X: “After the Alawites and the Druze, al-Julani’s jihadists, backed by Turkish drones, are now carrying out ethnic cleansing against the Kurds in the city of Aleppo.

He added, "(Turkish President Recep) Erdogan is ISIS.”

CBN News talked to Pastor Nehad Hasan, who reported that Syrian forces have surrounded two Kurdish neighborhoods, and he's concerned they may be overrun. He claims Imams are encouraging the forces that if they kill Kurds, they will be rewarded in heaven. He warns that the Kurds could suffer the same fate as the Druze, Alawites, and Christians have suffered since the rise of the al-Shaara regime.

Hasan cautions that these Syrian forces are the same jihadist forces who fought the Assad regime but have simply changed their uniforms.

On Facebook, Pastor Hasan appealed to the governments of the world to intervene:

He wrote, "The Kurdish people living in this neighborhood are suffering heavy blows from factions loyal to the Turkish army, which take their orders directly from Turkey. So far, neither the Syrian Minister of Information, nor the Minister of War, nor the Syrian Army Commander has come out to justify what they are doing. They have been ordered to remain silent. And today, we demand that your governments in the countries of the world—Germany, America, Canada, Europe, France, all countries—intervene to stop the massacres taking place in my neighborhood.”

Danny Burmawi, author of Islam, Israel and the West, A Former Muslim’s Analysis, tells CBN News, “What's happening in Aleppo today is similar to what happened in Sweida before. And so with the Druze, so this is a group of people who (told) the Syrian government and the Syrian Army they are jihadis. They used to be jihadis, and they're still jihadists. And they believe that they need to establish the rule of Allah – everywhere, and especially today in Syria.”

WATCH: Venezuela Down; Is Iran Next? Is It Finally Over for the Ayatollah?