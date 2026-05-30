Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Marks Ten Years of Blessings, Miracles, Intercession

JERUSALEM, Israel – This past week, the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast marked the 10th anniversary of the unique gathering of spiritual, political, and cultural leaders to pray for the peace of Jerusalem. The gathering began in the Holy City, but has since gone global, meeting in places from Taiwan to Mar-a-Lago.

We spoke with Albert Veksler, the founder of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, who described the blessings and miracles that have come from the gathering.

Click on the video above to watch the interview. The text of the interview is below.

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CHRIS MITCHELL: I'm here at the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast in the Knesset, and I'm with the director and founder, Albert Veksler. Great to be with you, Albert. Tell us, this is 10 years since the beginning of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast. What has been happening in that 10 years?

ALBERT VEKSLER: Well, Chris, you've been following us, so you've seen quite a few miracles that we have had during these 10 years. Now, first of all, the first one was a miracle that it ever happened, because it was a miracle that Reuven Rivlin loved the idea, the president endorsed it. But then this year, as we have come now to the 10th one, it was totally impossible even to plan anything. As we remember, President Trump just last Tuesday said he was one hour away from the launch.

So that it all happens is a fantastic miracle.

CM: Yeah. So you have people from 39 countries all over the world.

AV: Still coming.

CM: Yeah, still coming. Why are they coming here?

AV: Well, I think there is one very important moment in all of this. They love the Jewish people. They love the God of Israel. They love Israel. And they realize that their love towards the God of Israel will also reflect in God's blessings coming over their nations. They absolutely feel it. You could see it in the Knesset. They were begging me to come and stand on the stage and say a prayer for their nation. Because this is something that is so deep in the heart of our friends.

CM: And you have members of the Knesset from the opposition and from the coalition together.

AV: Well, that was quite something, wasn't it? That, you know, Jerusalem Breakfast is maybe the only place that brings them together. That they can pray and sing together, hug each other, and be friendly. I mean, you know how tense it can be here in Israeli politics. But somehow you can see that these ten years have also done something miraculous within the walls of the Knesset as well.

CM: Yeah. And what kind of answers to prayer have you seen in the last ten years?

AV: Oh, I mean, think of this now, that we prayed for this first, I mean, the tenth one to happen. President Trump held his horses. Why? Well, I didn't know that the Hajj was taking place at the very same time. I mean, I didn't do that. God orchestrated that The Gulf states heads begged President Trump not to attack. Wasn't this a miracle? Well, then we can go, you know, for the Dutch government releasing the Holocaust reparation funds tens of millions of euros on the very same day that we are in the Riddersaal in the Netherlands parliament. Think of the Brazilian miracle that we went all the way to the president's home after we prayed here for the elections. Italy, what happened there? This is something that has been, we can see the pattern. Whenever a politician stands up and says,I want to recognize Jerusalem and move the embassy, God moves them up on the list.

CM: Right. You know, since October 7th, there's been such a rise of anti-Semitism. Minister? Amichai Chikli came here. He's the minister of combating anti-Semitism. Why is it so important right now for believers around the world to stand with Israel and pray for the peace of Jerusalem?

AV: Chris, I believe it's time for the Christians to start thinking like Raoul Wallenberg, like Schindler, like Corrie ten Boom. I hate to say that, but I think there is something released all around the world that will, will result in Holocaust-like realities in the nations. The Jewish lives will be in danger, and our Christian friends need to organize and mobilize and think how they help them on their way back to Israel.

CM: And you just said a few moments ago that this is networking to actually help save the Jewish people.

AV: I really believe so. And I think that this is one of the reasons why God has gathered us and keeps bringing us together to create, to create safe passages for the Jewish people back to Israel. I'm so sad to admit it, but these days that we said 'never again' are back.

CM: Yeah. We have about a minute left. Tell us how people can learn more about the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast and be part of it.

AV: Well, the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast comes to the city that invites us to come. The call goes out of the Israeli Knesset, the parliament, and it takes a politician to say, We want to pray for the peace of Jerusalem. And we will come. God will provide, I believe. We will be, our next one will be in Latvia, in Riga, where the member of parliament, Janis Grasbergs, has opened his heart and the doors of the parliament. And we will be there June 28, 29. Hawaii, what about that? Kauai island.You would like, you would go there, right? Kauai. Yeah. I mean, I'm sure many of our friends would join us there. And Italy in the fall.

CM: Albert, great job, and thanks so much.

AV: Thank you for all you do, Chris.