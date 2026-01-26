A billboard depicting a damaged U.S. aircraft carrier with disabled fighter jets and a sign reading "If you sow the wind, you'll reap the whirlwind," is seen in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 25, 2026. (AP Photo Vahid Salemi)

Iranians Wonder When Help Will Arrive as Scale of Killings Exposed, Regime Threatens US

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Middle East is watching to see if the U.S. will strike the Iranian regime. As further reports of the violence inside Iran come in the number of those killed by the regime is staggering.

Iran is now a nation under martial law.

Global terrorism expert Dr. Amir Hamidi described a grim scene: “Curfew checkpoints and heavy security presence in city after city. People inside the country described streets saturated (with) bits of armed forces and plainclothes units. There are also reports that Iran, a militia from outside Iran, including elements associated with Hashed or Sharpie, may be present in certain areas not to keep it ordered, but to flood public space with fear and crush any momentum for freedom, and brutality is no longer limited to bullets and batons.”

Even with the Internet down for more than 400 hours, the number of Iranians reportedly killed by the regime is being called a "genocide under digital darkness."

Hamidi told us, "A physician-linked medical network has released what is described as a hospital-registered death toll of 40,274, emphasizing this does not cover all facilities and includes victims who never reached hospitals. Based on those gaps, the estimated toll may (exceed 60,000. This is not a crowd control. This is mass killing, disappearing chemical attacks, and black cloth to hide the evidence. This is a nationwide uprising met with state terror. And it fits the pattern of crime against humanity.”

It's a massacre on a scale that makes it one of the world's deadliest in a generation. The International Center for Human Rights adds that more than 350,000 have been injured and more than 10,000 blinded.

Iranians are looking to President Trump for help.

That help could come soon, as the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln is nearby, under the responsibility of CENTCOM. The Pentagon released photos of exercises by the Abraham Lincoln in the Indian Ocean.

CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper has met with the Israeli Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir. The U.S. has moved a massive amount of military assets into the region, giving President Trump a wide range of military options.

In Iran, the regime has posted a large billboard in a Tehran public square warning of the consequences of a U.S. attack. It reads, "If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind."

Yet, reports also indicate that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is now in an underground bunker, fearing assassination.

In Israel, a number of major airlines have cancelled flights in and out of Israel during what's being called a "sensitive period." The concern is that Iran will fire its ballistic missiles at Israel in the event of a U.S. attack.

Iran fired hundreds of missiles at Israel in June, 2025, during the twelve days of war with Iran.

In Israel, the IDF has launched a major effort to recover the body of Police Master Sgt. Ran Gvili. the last remaining deceased hostage in the Gaza Strip. Hamas kidnapped 251 Israelis and foreign nationals on October 7th, 2023.