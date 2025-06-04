IDF: Hamas 'Losing Its Grip' in Gaza as Moore Heads Accelerated U.S. Aid Effort

Palestinians carry bags filled with food and humanitarian aid provided by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization approved by Israel, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

JERUSALEM, Israel – In a little more than a week, the new humanitarian aid plan in Gaza has distributed millions of meals to hungry Gazans. The aid plan represents a serious threat to Hamas and its control over the people of the Gaza Strip.

Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin claims Hamas is steadily losing control over the Gaza Strip and its people. He also released a map detailing how the IDF is controlling more Gaza ground.

“We are delivering major setbacks to Hamas and pushing the terrorist organization closer to collapse," Efrin stated. "As a result of our military operations and the pressure we're applying, Hamas is losing its grip on the population in Gaza and its control over humanitarian aid."

The new distribution centers provide aid directly to Gazans and bypass the Hamas terror group, which has systematically stolen, hoarded, and sold international aid throughout the year.

“This initiative is proving effective," Defrin explained. "Gazan residents are coming to the distribution centers to receive the aid. The civilian population of Gaza understands that Hamas is not taking care of them. On the contrary, Hamas is actively trying to prevent them from receiving the aid."

The U.S.-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announced the appointment Tuesday of Rev. Dr. Johnnie Moore as its new executive chairman.

In accepting his new role, Moore declared, "Gaza is an active war zone. It is deadly. It is unpredictable. It's unstable. But amidst the chaos, people are hungry. And someone has to feed them. And that's what the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aims to do."

Moore continued, "Our technical experts have built a secure and scalable model that works inside an active war. It's not just remarkable. It's proof that humanitarian delivery doesn't need to be slow. It doesn't have to be dangerous. And it doesn't have to be politicized. And it can be done without trucks being seized, without mass diversions of aid, and with as much security as is possible in an active, active war zone."

Over the weekend, international media outlets reported the IDF killed dozens of Gazans coming to receive GHF aid at the distribution centers. Those reports turned out to be false. The Washington Post retracted its story this week.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt criticized the media coverage of Israel and specifically called out the BBC.

"(They) had multiple headlines," Leavitt observed. "They wrote, 'Israeli tanks kill 26, Israeli tanks kill 21, Israeli gunfire kills 31, Red Cross says 21 were killed in an aid incident,' and then, 'Oh, wait.' They had to take down their entire story, saying, 'We reviewed the footage and couldn't find any evidence of anything. Oh, so we are going to look into reports before we confirm them from this podium.'"

For the first time in more than a year, terror group fired two rockets into Israel from Syria on Tuesday. The IDF carried out a series of airstrikes and said, "The Syrian regime is responsible for what is happening in Syria and will continue to bear the consequences as long as hostile activity continues from its territory."



On the Iranian front, Tehran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected the latest U.S. proposal and insisted Iran would not abandone its uranium enrichment program.



