Rev. Dr. Johnnie Moore to Head US Gaza Aid Effort

The Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) announced Tuesday that Rev. Dr. Johnnie Moore will serve as executive chairman of the effort to feed Gaza’s civilian population as the relief effort accelerates in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

The relief effort began early last week and has delivered nearly 7 million meals in an operation led by the United States with security provided by the Israel Defense Forces.

Moore stated, “GHF is demonstrating that it is possible to move vast quantities of food to people who need it most — safely, efficiently, and effectively."

He added, “Serving the people of Gaza with dignity and compassion must be the top priority."

On a press call, Moore recounted the reactions of the Gazans receiving aid. "I think sometimes we forget that the first victims of Hamas have always been the Palestinian people, and what we're hearing from these Gazans is incredible gratitude, specifically to the United States". He added, "It's quite heartening as an American, and I should say as a Christian. I just believe we should serve people in need."

In a critical reference to the release of Hamas disinformation that has been erroneously reported as fact by major media outlets, Moore urged, “We welcome others to join us and urge extreme caution against sharing unverified information from sources that have repeatedly issued demonstrably false reports.”

Moore added, "They (Hamas) are highly incentivized for this to fail, and I'm just saying, we're going to keep going."

He continued, “False reporting of violence at our sites has a chilling effect on the local population, and we can think of no greater disservice to a community in dire need.”

President Donald Trump previously appointed Moore twice to serve as commissioner on the U.S. Commission for International Religious Freedom.

In a press release, GHF noted, “Moore brings decades of experience working in support of humanitarian causes.”

GHF Acting Executive Director John Acree said of Moore, “He has a proven record of principled leadership and hands-on humanitarian work that will strengthen GHF as we continue to expand our life-saving operations. Our commitment to safely delivering food to a large, hungry population is unwavering, and his insight will be invaluable as we build on our early success.”

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF)'succeeded in exploring a new women-only distribution lane today' and safely delivered 21 truckloads of food totaling over 1.1 million meals at its Tal Sultan site. That’s over 7 million meals in 8 days. pic.twitter.com/7QMXJo8Hn1 — Rev. Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) June 3, 2025

