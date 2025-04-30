During Ongoing War, Israelis Honor Fallen Soldiers, Terror Victims, on Nation's Memorial Day

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel began its commemoration of Memorial Day Wednesday evening. This year has special meaning since more than 800 soldiers, police, and security personnel have fallen during the ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

A siren wailed throughout Israel in the evening skies to mark the beginning of what Israelis call "Remembrance Day for the Fallen Soldiers of the Wars of Israel and Victims of Acts of Terrorism." Families of the fallen visit grave sites throughout the country.

Since the beginning of the modern state, nearly 30,000 soldiers and others have died in battle or in terror attacks. Their names are held in the nation's Hall of Remembrance.

The brutal Hamas attack on October 7th, 2023, illustrated that those terrorists consider even Israel's children and babies as legitimate targets to attack. Despite the ongoing war, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir claimed Israel will prevail.

“Our enemies have misjudged our response," Zamir declared. "So, too, has Hamas misjudged our determination to bring back the hostages and to defeat it. These two missions are intertwined. We will continue and intensify our efforts until both are achieved.”

The relatives and friends came to the military cemetery in Jerusalem to remember them and comfort one another.

A special collection of black and white photos unveiled this month shows that, from its founding in 1948, almost the entire population has been expected to take up arms to defend the country. Enemies have frequently launched wars to eliminate the Jewish state.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog pointed out that internal strife is also a threat.

“This year, perhaps more than ever, the siren’s sound is also a true alarm, commanding us: unite and come together. Do not tear apart from within. Do not destroy our home," Herzog exhorted.

Immediately after Memorial Day comes a joyous time: Israel's 77th Independence Day. That same collection of black and white photos shows Israelis across the years celebrating their nation's 1948 rebirth in the modern era.

