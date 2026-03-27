SC General Assembly Calls for Rededication to 'Almighty God'

An upcoming evangelistic crusade in Charleston, South Carolina, is gaining recognition from the state's General Assembly.

Republican State Rep. Mark Smith spoke with CBN News about why he spearheaded a concurrent resolution, signed by every legislator in the state's House and Senate. It supports the May 1-3 World Harvest crusade and calls for "the voluntary rededication of South Carolina to the Almighty God through prayer, repentance and moral renewal among its citizens."

The measure commends World Harvest evangelist Jacob Ebersole for organizing the Charleston crusade.

Churches and volunteers from at least 25 cities across the state are taking part in the outreach.

Rep. Smith says the resolution and the crusade are important reminders of America's spiritual foundations on the 250th anniversary of its birth.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

Ebersole's World Harvest Ministry also held several South Carolina crusades in 2025, including one in Columbia in October. Last year, he told CBN News about a powerful, supernatural move of God during his outreach in Spartanburg.

"My wildest dreams came true, and so many thought that it wasn't possible in Spartanburg, South Carolina. But what we continue to say is when has impossible ever stopped Him?" he recently told CBN News. "I looked around at people who came from all over South Carolina and all over the country, really. And the Lord was very clear that He wanted us to believe for more."

'From South Carolina to the Ends of the Earth': Gospel Crusade Sees Hundreds of Lives Changed

"Under that tent, we saw there was such a spirit of repentance and reverence, people coming forward, laying down their addictions when we didn't even ask. Even released inmates were getting baptized," Ebersole recalled.

"Something that was very unique about Spartanburg was that people were watching on live streams. And I was getting word from people that they were filling up their bathtubs in other states and getting baptized while watching the service, which was a unique one for me," he shared.