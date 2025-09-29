Crucial White House Meeting: Netanyahu and President Trump May Determine Fate of Hostages and End of War

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Donald Trump at the White House today. At stake are both the outcome of the war with Hamas in Gaza and the fate of the remaining hostages.

Their meeting will focus on the 21-point plan Trump presented to Arab and Muslim leaders at the U.N. last week.

WATCH LIVE: President Trump & Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Meet at the White House

Netanyahu told Fox News the negotiations are still a work in progress.

“It's not been finalized yet, but we're working with Trump's team, actually, as we speak. And I hope we can make it a go because we want to free our hostages.” Netanyahu continued, “We want to get rid of Hamas rule and have them disarmed, Gaza demilitarized, and a new future set up for Gazans and Israelis alike and for the whole region.”

On Truth Social, Trump struck an optimistic tone:

“We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST. ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!! President DJT”

Details of the 21-point plan include:

Gaza to become a de-radicalized, terror-free zone.

If both sides agree, the war ends immediately and the IDF withdraws gradually.

Within 48 hours of Israel’s acceptance, all hostages – alive or deceased – are returned.

Gaza run by a temporary government until Palestinian Authority reform is complete.

But that could be a tough sell in Israel. Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected any role for the Palestinian Authority in post-war Gaza or the creation of a Palestinian state.

Oren Seliger of the Yesha Council, whose organization represents more than half a million Israelis, emphasized that several mayors supporting sovereignty flew to Washington to meet with Netanyahu.

“It’s probably one of the most consequential meetings in the history of Israel since 1948. I’ll be that adamant,” he said.

Seliger explained, “The conversation right now and the concern for Israel and for all those who are Zionists, Jews, and non-Jews around the world is President Trump’s statement last week, where he came out adamantly and he said he would not let Netanyahu declare sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.”

Seliger encouraged Netanyahu, “Be strong. Know that the country is behind you.”

The meeting at the White House comes as the IDF is pushing deeper into Gaza City, the last main stronghold of Hamas. The IDF chief of staff says the army is doing everything possible to quickly return the hostages and defeat Hamas. In recent weeks, Israeli forces have taken control of key neighborhoods in Gaza City.

Prior to the assault, the IDF sent text messages, made phone calls, and dropped thousands of leaflets urging civilians to evacuate combat zones and continues to update the population on new maneuvers and danger zones almost daily. Hamas, on the other hand, has been trying to force people to stay. The IDF estimates that about 750,000 residents of the city have left, but another 200,000 may still remain, some calling it the biggest human shield in history.

Now all eyes are on today’s White House meeting, a pivotal moment that could determine how and when the nearly two-year war between Israel and Hamas finally ends.

Netanyahu says he knows the war could end today.

“Every nation in the world has to say one thing to Hamas, you know. Release the hostages and lay down your arms. And if you do that, the war can end immediately.”