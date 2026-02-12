World Evangelical Alliance Aims for the Gospel for Everyone by 2033

SEOUL, South Korea – More than 5,000 leaders from the World Evangelical Alliance gathered recently in Seoul, South Korea, to celebrate spreading the Gospel. They also renewed the commitment to reach every corner of the world, hoping to accomplish the vision of "The Gospel for Everyone by 2033."

A parade of flags from 161 member nations signified the World Evangelical Alliance's unity in diversity, shining the Light of God through language, culture and the different communities.

Since the organization's 2019 gathering in Indonesia, its family has grown by 27 countries, with most of the representation coming from Africa, Asia, and Central Asia. Research shows that today, 70% of the world's evangelicals are in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Missionaries used to come from the North to the global South. In this decade, however, more evangelization and discipleship are coming from Asia to America and Europe.

An example is the country, South Korea, once a mission field, it is now the world's second-largest sender of missionaries.

The Gospel for Everyone by 2033 is what WEA is aiming for. As 2033 marks 2,000 years since Jesus' resurrection and Great Commission, WEA is rallying the global church to ensure the world hears of the risen Christ in celebration of this milestone.

WEA Executive Chair, Dr. Goodwill Shana, remarked, "What hit me strongly is 60% of the world's population is here in Asia. We have the largest Muslim nation here in Asia, largest Hindu and other religions here in Asia. When we say everyone, 60% of everyone is here and so we need to be thinking and praying for Asia a lot more."

For this vision, Cinthia Hieber, president and CEO of the Paraguayan Stuttering Association, appealed to WEA for expanding inclusivity to people with disabilities like her. In one session, she shared her journey as a person who stuttered since childhood, desperate to find purpose in life. After her conversion, God partially healed her and she then established a support group for people with speech disorders.



"I am thankful to God for this condition. I am not ashamed of it anymore," Hieber said.

She urges churches to become places of intentional visibility for people with disabilities and diverse needs.

She explained further, "We should see them as God sees them. They also have a purpose in life. We should train our people how to treat people with different conditions and syndromes. People with Down Syndrome, they are totally capable to take part of these sessions and understand them."

Many breakthroughs have been happening worldwide, including a significant one in the Muslim country of Qatar. Thanks to the intervention of WEA, the government granted 4.6 acres of land to the Evangelical Churches Alliance Qatar, where a worship center is being built.

The General Assembly culminated in worship and prayer, the Korean way.