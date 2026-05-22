Cargo ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, May 4 , 2026.(Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP)

US-Iran Talks Show Progress, but What About the Strait of Hormuz?

WASHINGTON — Negotiations between the United States and Iran appear to be moving forward, but major disagreements still stand in the way of a final deal.

Officials from both countries are continuing indirect talks, with both sides signaling some optimism. President Donald Trump says progress is being made, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio points to what he calls "good signs" in the negotiations.

Still, several major sticking points are unresolved.

One of the biggest concerns involves the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply passes. Iran continues to maintain influence over the waterway, raising concerns about oil shipping and global energy prices.

Rubio warned that any Iranian tolls or restrictions on ships passing through the strait could derail negotiations entirely.

President Trump also emphasized the importance of keeping the shipping lane open. "Well, we want it open. We want it free. We don't want tolls. It's international. It's an international waterway," the President said.

Trump argues that U.S. pressure and blockades are severely impacting Iran's economy, claiming the Iranian regime is losing hundreds of millions of dollars daily.

Another major point of contention is Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium — material that can be used in the development of nuclear weapons.

Trump said the United States would ultimately take control of the uranium stockpile. "We will get it, we don't need it, we don't want it, we'll probably destroy it after we get it but we're not gonna let them have it."

However, according to reports from Reuters, Iranian sources say Supreme Leader Khamenei has directed that the uranium not be sent out of the country — a sign the two sides may still be far apart on a final agreement.

For now, diplomatic discussions continue, but with major disagreements still unresolved, there is no clear end to the stalemate in sight.