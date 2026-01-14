UK Bible Sales Hit Record High in 2025: 'Thirst for Knowledge and Truth'

There is growing evidence of a spiritual shift taking place in the UK. As reports spread of young people flocking to churches in search of healing, freedom, and deliverance, new research now reveals that Bible sales in the region have reached their highest point since 2008.

SPCK Group, a Christian publisher, found that total UK Bible sales reached £6.3 million in 2025, the highest annual figure on record, more than doubling in value since 2019. The data also shows Bible sales increased by 134 percent in value and 106 percent in volume in that period.

"This is further evidence of a significant cultural shift regarding matters of faith and religion in this country," said Sam Richardson, CEO of SPCK Group.

"As we face worldwide political and social change, including the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, global wars, the rise of AI, and a growing mental health crisis, individuals are re-engaging with questions of meaning and spirituality," he continued. "Atheism, which seemed to be the default choice of Generation X, does not carry the same weight and appeal with younger generations."

As CBN News has reported, Christianity appeared to be on the decline in recent decades in the U.K., and hostility toward the faith had been on the rise. A 2021 census found that less than half (46.2%) of people in England and Wales identified as Christians, which was a sharp drop from the 70% who identified as Christians in 2001.

However, a Bible Society report showed a significant increase in the number of GenZ who attended church services. Data shows that attendance rose from around gone at 4% to 16%. And interestingly, the attendance of young men shot up from 4% to 21%.

Now Bible sales in the U.K. are reflecting this trend.

"The significant and sustained upward trend in Bible sales suggests that more and more people are investigating the Christian faith themselves and seeking to draw their own conclusions about its truth," said Richardson.

The bestselling Bible translation in 2025 was the English Standard Version (ESV), published by Crossway.

Christian booksellers in the U.K. are encouraged by what is taking place. A small number of them recently told the Guardian they are seeing unchurched believers come in requesting Bibles.

"We've seen an increase in people coming to the Bible from scratch," Aude Pasquier, retail sales director at Church House bookshop near Westminster Abbey, told the outlet.

"They have no Christian background whatsoever. They have no grounding from their parents or from their school. Whereas most people in prior generations would have."

"It's definitely younger people who are seeking some sort of spirituality – they want to understand the world and themselves better," she said.

CBN's Billy Hallowell and Raj Nair discussed the growing trend in the UK and also pointed out that a similar trend is taking shape in America.

"The American numbers are super interesting. As of November, there was an 11% increase in Bible sales in 2025," Hallowell explained. "You're talking about, at least 11% in America...that 18 million copies of the Bible were sold in 2025 in America alone."

He added, "Look, if any book sells 18 million copies, [which] most books are lucky to sell 10,000 copies, that makes the Bible the best-selling book, not only of the year, but of all time, and it has consistently been that."

Hallowell believes the data is beginning to paint a clearer picture of what is taking place in both countries that once saw a decline in people identifying as Christians.

"That tells us that [there is] this thirst for knowledge and truth," he said. " When we see it on college campuses, when we see young people flooding up to basically give their lives to the Lord. We see all these anecdotal individual stories, that there's a bigger narrative."

Hallowell added, "Not only are people saying that they're accepting the Lord, but they're also going out to buy Bibles, physical copies of the Bible, to reaffirm that belief."