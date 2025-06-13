'The Rumblings of Revival': Believers Gather Near Parliament to Declare the 'UK Belongs to Jesus'

As tensions rise across the United Kingdom with increasing concerns over legislation that could restrict the public proclamation of the gospel, thousands of Christians recently gathered outside the Houses of Parliament to boldly declare the "UK belongs to Jesus."

Evangelist Daniel Chand, founder of Walking Like Jesus Ministries (WLJM), led the large gathering on Saturday, June 7. Thousands of believers joined together to pray, worship, and witness in the public square about Jesus, according to a WLJM report.

"The UK belongs to JESUS," Chand wrote on Instagram.

As CBN News has reported, Christianity has appeared to be on the decline in recent decades in Britain, and hostility toward the faith has been on the rise.

For example, Army veteran Adam Smith-Connor was convicted last year of a "thought crime" for his silent prayer near an abortion clinic. Pro-life advocate Isabel Vaughn-Spruce was arrested twice, also for silently praying in an abortion "buffer zone." She was later tried at Birmingham Magistrates Court in February 2023 and was found innocent.

And the Rushmoor Borough Council in West London attempted to criminalize public Christian prayer, worship, and evangelism in the towns of Aldershot and Farnborough before the Christian Legal Centre stepped in to temporarily halt the move.

Chand says the church is under attack and it is time for "the people of God to stand up."

"This is a Christian nation, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ will be preached," said the evangelist in a statement. "We cannot remain silent and give this nation over into the wrong hands. Our nation needs a move of God..."

He adds that despite the increasing persecution, it became evident on Saturday that people were hungry for Jesus.

"Just look at the turnout. People think Christianity is on the decline, but a revival is very much underway," he expressed.

WLJM is no stranger to taking the gospel to public spaces. As CBN News reported last year, 70,000 met in Trafalgar Square for a massive gospel event where attendees experienced healing and deliverance.

Chand said the city "witnessed not only history but prophecy being (fulfilled)."

"Thousands in Trafalgar Square heard the Gospel. 70 years after Billy Graham stood in the same spot, myself along with other evangelists and pastors shared testimonies, prayed for the sick, and of course declared the greatest love story - The Gospel," the pastor of Pragma Church wrote.

According to WLJM, the event led to some miracle testimonies, including healing from back pain, arthritis, nerve pain, and macro degenerative disease.

One woman pushed through a crowd on stage to testify about the miraculous healing she received when a lump in her body completely disappeared.

"I've had a lump disappear," she declared as the crowd cheered and shouted for joy.

Organizers with WLJM told CBN News in an emailed statement that there were powerful stories of healing and transformation during last week's event too.



"It was a moment of divine encounter that we believe will resonate for years to come," a spokesperson with the ministry wrote.

"As Christians across the UK rise to share their faith in this critical hour, events like these point to a spiritual stirring that cannot be ignored. What some have called a decline, others are beginning to recognize as the rumblings of revival," said WLJM in a statement.

