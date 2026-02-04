South Korean Pastor Finally Out of Prison but Convicted of a Crime for Talking Politics

CBN News
02-04-2026

Share This article

After spending five months in prison, a South Korean pastor is finally free.

CBN News has been following the case of Pastor Hyun-Bo Son. Last September, authorities imprisoned him on charges of violating election laws. 

This week, the court released him after finding him guilty and handing down a 6-month suspended sentence.

He was convicted of "electioneering in his sermons," but he says he was only expressing his religious beliefs.

At a press conference, Pastor Son said, "By God's grace, I am grateful to be free." He also thanked believers around the world for their prayers and support.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance reportedly brought up the issue with South Korea's prime minister.

Pastor Son said he will appeal his conviction, stressing that the government should not interfere with a church's worship and faith. 

MORE DETAILS:  

From Pulpit to Prison: S. Korean Crackdown on Pastor Could Muzzle Religious Expression

Support Grows for Imprisoned Korean Pastor After Son Speaks at Turning Point USA's AMFEST

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines