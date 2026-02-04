South Korean Pastor Finally Out of Prison but Convicted of a Crime for Talking Politics

After spending five months in prison, a South Korean pastor is finally free.

CBN News has been following the case of Pastor Hyun-Bo Son. Last September, authorities imprisoned him on charges of violating election laws.

This week, the court released him after finding him guilty and handing down a 6-month suspended sentence.

He was convicted of "electioneering in his sermons," but he says he was only expressing his religious beliefs.

At a press conference, Pastor Son said, "By God's grace, I am grateful to be free." He also thanked believers around the world for their prayers and support.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance reportedly brought up the issue with South Korea's prime minister.

Pastor Son said he will appeal his conviction, stressing that the government should not interfere with a church's worship and faith.

MORE DETAILS:

From Pulpit to Prison: S. Korean Crackdown on Pastor Could Muzzle Religious Expression

Support Grows for Imprisoned Korean Pastor After Son Speaks at Turning Point USA's AMFEST

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***