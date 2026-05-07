Pope Leo XIV exchanges gifts with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the pope's private library at the Vatican, May 7, 2026. (Vatican Media via AP)

Rubio Meets with Pope to Smooth US Relationship After Dispute

The Iran war is on the agenda of Secretary of State Marco Rubio's meeting with Pope Leo in Rome today.

The U.S. secretary of state, a practicing Catholic, is seeking to mend fences with the Vatican after a war of words between President Trump and Pope Leo over the military conflict with Iran and U.S. immigration policy.

Secretary Rubio already met with the pontiff in his private library.

Leo, the first American pope, is critical of the war with Iran, making repeated calls for peace.

The President accused the Pope of not understanding the dangers of a nuclear Iran, and putting Catholics at risk.

The Pope says the Catholic Church has always opposed nuclear weapons, and he's preaching a biblical message of peace.

Secretary Rubio and Pope Leo also discussed humanitarian aid for Cuba and religious freedom issues.

Rubio is the son of Cuban immigrants and a longtime Cuba hawk.

“We gave Cuba $6 million of humanitarian aid, but obviously they won’t let us distribute it," Rubio said. “We distributed it through the church. We’d like to do more.”

Rubio is also meeting on Friday with Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

