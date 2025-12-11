As Putin Terrorizes Ukrainian Civilians Nightly, Peace Plan Would Leave 5M Under Russian Occupation

KYIV, Ukraine – As ceasefire talks continue among the United States, Russia, and Ukraine, many Ukrainians say any deal that concedes territory to Moscow is unacceptable, especially as Russian forces intensify attacks on civilian areas.

Russia launched more than 5,000 drones and missiles in November, targeting neighborhoods, rail lines, and power grids. The strikes have left cities in darkness and forced millions to rely on generators.

The nightly attacks are shaping Ukrainian views toward the ongoing negotiations, deepening fears that any deal reached abroad won't reflect the reality Ukrainians live with daily.

When CBN News visited Odessa, the air defenses over the Black Sea started going off as soon as it got dark, firing long lines of tracers into the air. Without knowing for sure what they were shooting at, the best guess is a drone incursion.

At this year's Ukrainian National Prayer Breakfast, participants joined in prayer for the war to end.

Edward Graham of Samaritan's Purse told the people, "You're not forgotten. You're not forsaken. That God loved you so much that he sent his only son, Jesus Christ, to die on a cross. That you may have everlasting life."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered a message that continues resonating as the country weighs what "peace" should mean.

"Faith is essential for us. It is the armor for our spirit. This is a real battle between good and evil. We feel your support, your words, and especially your prayers for our people and our children. They remind us we are not alone, and that together we can stop this darkness," Zelenskyy said.

The Russian strategy to win this war isn't about defeating Ukraine militarily. The Russians are having a hard time making gains and have been bogged down for the last three years on the front lines. So what they're trying to do by sending hundreds of missiles and drones almost every night into Ukraine is to just terrorize the people into submission.

We observed an apartment building in downtown Kyiv that was struck at the end of July, and 37 people were killed, including five children. Since this happens almost every night, it's hard to believe that Russia isn't doing it on purpose.

Those attacks help explain why many Ukrainians reject any proposal that freezes the conflict along current front lines. The draft plan under discussion would leave nearly 5 million Ukrainians under Russian occupation—something much of the country considers unacceptable.



Ukrainian Chaplain Shura said, "I think it's important for some Americans to understand that we are facing a very serious enemy who could threaten peace throughout the entire world… Rockets struck civilian homes exactly where people were sleeping. More than 20 people have perished, some burned completely alive. And our dedicated team of chaplains immediately went to these devastated locations with warm clothing, with hot tea, and diligently caring for the affected people."

Leading chaplain teams in front-line communities areas, Shura says any genuine peace must restore Ukrainian sovereignty.

Zelenskyy said, "The battle between good and evil is still ongoing. Russia continues attacking and destroying. But we will reach peace—one that is strong and lasting. That is what our prayers are for today, and those prayers will be heard."

Although Ukrainians are exhausted from four years of war, they are nowhere near surrendering. Across the country, as cities rebuild power grids and communities endure nightly missile strikes, the resilience of the Ukrainian people is on full display.

