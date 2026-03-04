A blood moon lunar eclipse is seen in the sky above Los Angeles on March 3, 2026. The image was made using a long exposure with camera movement to show the progression of the eclipse. (Ringo Chiu via AP)

MUST SEE: Here Are Some of the Most Amazing Pics from the Purim Blood Moon

The remarkable blood moon, which filled the skies with its rusty hues on March 3, has come and gone.

The lunar eclipse fell directly on the Jewish holy day of Purim, when the Jews commemorate their deliverance from an evil plot to annihilate them by Haman, a top Persian official in what is now modern-day Iran.

The heavenly spectacle was visible in the early morning hours from North America, Central America, and the western part of South America. It was also visible on Tuesday night in Australia and eastern Asia.

If you missed this special event, there won't be another blood moon until late 2028. But there will be an incredible solar eclipse later this year that's being called "the eclipse of the century."

Here are some photos of the blood moon from around the world:

BELOW: The blood moon lunar eclipse is seen in the sky above Los Angeles, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (Ringo Chiu via AP)



BELOW: The moon sets behind Boston Avenue United Methodist Church during a Total lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026, in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons /Tulsa World via AP)

BELOW: A blood moon rises over the Mediterranean Sea where a ship is anchored, in Limassol, Cyprus, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

BELOW: A blood moon before totality in the night sky over the Simatai Great Wall on March 3, 2026 in Beijing, China. Some parts of China saw this "blood moon" during a traditional Lantern Festival. (Photo by Yang Wei/VCG via AP)

BELOW: The moon is seen shortly before total eclipse near a lantern in Beijing, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

BELOW: The blood moon lights up the night sky over the Olympic Tower during a total lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026 in Beijing, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via AP)

BELOW: The blood moon lights up the night sky on March 3, 2026, in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. (Photo by Wang Xiaobo/VCG via AP)

BELOW: The blood moon is seen shortly after a total lunar eclipse in Guwahati, India, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

BELOW: A total lunar eclipse before it reached totality and reddish hue, behind a cross over a church in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

