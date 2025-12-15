Meet Hero Who Tackled, Stopped Alleged Terrorist in Australia

A vigil outside the Australian High Commission in central London, following the terrorist attack targeting a Jewish celebration in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 14, 2025. (Press Association via AP Images)

A brave man who risked his life to stop one of the gunmen who attacked a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, is receiving international praise.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

Australian media identified the man as Ahmed al-Ahmad, 43, after video showed al-Ahmad sneaking up on one of the two shooters as he was shooting at people, tackling him, and taking the gun away, Fox News reported.

Footage shows the hero, who reportedly owns a local fruit stand and was visiting a friend when the deadly attack unfolded, then turning the gun on the assailant, though he reportedly didn’t fire it.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns called al-Ahmad a “genuine hero” and others agree.

“That man is a genuine hero,” Minns said. “And I’ve got no doubt that there are many, many people alive tonight as a result of his bravery.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also heaped praise on people like al-Ahmad who stepped out and helped in such a powerful way. He thanked these “everyday Australians who, without hesitating, put themselves in danger in order to keep their fellow Australians safe.”

OCTOBER 2023: Huge Pro-Palestinian Crowd Chants 'Gas the Jews' at Sydney Opera House Protest

FEBRUARY 2025: Australian Officials Say They'll Deal with Staff Threats to Kill Jews in Sydney Hospital

APRIL 2025: Antisemitism 'Explodes' Down Under - Australian Jews Look to Leave

Albanese thanked brave individuals like al-Ahmad for saving lives.

Al-Ahmad, a Muslim, was reportedly shot in the shoulder and hand during the heroic act as the second shooter targeted him during his moment of bravery, according to The New York Post.

He needed surgery but his family said they are hopeful he will have a full recovery. Remarkably, he reportedly had no experience with weapons before the incident, and yet still took remarkable action.

“He’s in [the] hospital and we don’t know exactly what’s going on inside,” a cousin named Mustafa told 7News. “We do hope he will be fine. He’s a hero, 100%.”

The man’s father also spoke out, telling the BBC his son acted out of care for others.

“Ahmed was driven by his sentiment, conscience, and humanity,” he said.

Al-Ahmad’s uncle, who lives in Syria, added, “He made us proud — our village, Syria, all Muslims and the entire world.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised al-Ahmad for his brave act, calling it “the pinnacle of… heroism.”

He later added additional information to this proclamation, as the Times of Israel noted.

“We saw the action of a brave man … a brave Muslim,” Netanyahu said. “And I salute him for stopping one of the terrorists from killing innocent Jews.”

Authorities report a father, 50, and his son, 24, carried out the horrific terror attack which killed at least 15 people.

Please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.