Australian Officials Say They'll Deal with Staff Threats to Kill Jews in Sydney Hospital

JERUSALEM, Israel – A disturbing video has surfaced of two nurses in an Australian hospital saying they've killed Israeli patients and threatened to kill more.

But there's good news. The nurses have been identified and Australian leaders are denouncing it.

The video shows two Afghani nurses at Sydney's Bankstown Hospital who say that ailing Israelis coming into their facility have been killed and that more will be killed if they go there.

A hijab-wearing female nurse says in a clip from the video, "You will die the most disgusting death."

The interviewer responds: "Alright, alright, for sure. I have a question. Let's say an Israeli, God forbid..."

The nurse replies, "I won't treat them. I'll kill them."

Interviewer: "You'll kill them? So, if an Israeli is in Australia, and God forbid, something happens to him and he comes to your hospital..."

Nurse: "No, God forbid... I will pray to God."

The interviewer asks again: "Would you kill him?"

A male "doctor" replied: "OK. You have no idea how many Israeli (foreign language curse) dogs came into this hospital and (Arabic) I sent them to hell."

New South Wales Health Minister Ryan Park said of the medical people in the video, "They are vile, disgusting, and deranged individuals."

Susan Pearce, secretary of the Health Ministry, said the two in the video are not doctors, as they seemed to claim. "I can fairly identify that they were not by the color of their uniform," she stated.

The two have been suspended and are under investigation.

Park declared, "We will investigate this up hill and down dale. Those people, subject to that investigation, will not ever be working for New South Wales Health again."

Alex Ryvchin with the Executive Council of Australian Jewry observed, "The video that we saw was absolutely chilling and horrific."

It's one more of many frightening blows Jews have had to endure in recent months in Australia, where antisemitism is on the rise.

Ryvchin noted, "The brazen way, the open and confident manner in which these people spoke about killing and torturing and wishing death upon Israelis, and particularly coming from our medical professionals who we look to for care and support, was a ghastly thing to see, and it should never have happened."

Even Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese weighed in, declaring, "These people have committed what are crimes, and they should face the full force of the law."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***