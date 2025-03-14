Antisemitism 'Explodes' Down Under - Australian Jews Look to Leave

When two Muslim nurses from a Sydney-area hospital were suspended and then charged for boasting in a TikTok video about killing Jewish patients, it brought Australia's growing epidemic of Jew hatred to the world's attention.

In the video, a hijab-wearing female tells an Israeli she's chatting with, "You will die the most disgusting death," then says of Jewish patients at her hospital, "I won't treat them, I'll kill them." A male Muslim nurse then tells the Israeli, "You have no idea how many Israeli dogs came to this hospital, and I sent them to hell."

Australia's top Jewish leader told us this is only one of the latest incidents in what he described as an explosion of antisemitism Down Under.

Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, says there have been "...incidents on university campuses, in schools, firebombings, including a synagogue which was incinerated, a childcare center, private homes, cars. This is what we've been dealing with in Australia for the past 16 months."

A Melbourne synagogue founded by Holocaust survivors was firebombed in December. Arsonists also targeted Ryvchin's former home, leaving anti-Jewish graffiti, in an attempted attack against him.

Australia's top spy chief now says fighting antisemitism is his agency's top priority. The nation has a new law against Jew hatred, and antisemitism has become an election issue.

Ryvchin says he's grateful something is finally being done but says it should have happened sooner, like the day after October 7th, when an Islamic cleric in the streets of Sydney said he was delighted by the massacre.

Or when a pro-Hamas crowd chanted "Gas the Jews."

Or when Jewish buildings were vandalized and set on fire.

"There was very little done about this," Ryvchin says. "There was very little political condemnation from the necessary places. There was very little police action. There was an inability to identify these people, and so things cascaded from there. We've seen this play out thousands of times in our history. We know where it leads."

Ryvchin also says many Australian Jews, some the descendants of Holocaust survivors, are beginning to say they would feel safer in Israel.

He told us, "It's kind of crazy to contemplate that people in Australia in our time feel less safe here than they would in a war zone, fighting on multiple fronts. But the more that these incidents take place and become normalized and happen in every sector, in the hospital sector now, in the universities, the schools and professions, it makes people really question their future in this country."

