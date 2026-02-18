Lent Begins Today with Ash Wednesday - What Does the Bible Say?

Wednesday, February 18th, 2026, is Ash Wednesday, the first day of this year's Lent season. During Lent, many Christians observe spiritual practices like fasting, prayers, and other means to draw closer to God.

Millions of Christians observe Ash Wednesday by wearing ashes on their forehead in the shape of a cross. Regent University's Dean of The School of Divinity, Corné J. Bekker, D.Litt. et Phil., told CBN News the significance of ashes in scripture.

"In the Bible, ashes represent two things. It represents repentance and our own mortality. And so when you look back in scripture, when Jonah preached to Nineveh, the king repented in sackcloth, and in ash," he said, adding, "Jesus references this even. He said to these two cities of Chorazin and Bethsaida, he says, 'If you'd seen the miracles that I have prepared, you would've repented in ashes.' Putting it on our forehead is a countercultural declaration that we are in need of God's grace and power."

Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent, a season in the Christian calendar leading up to Easter. It's a time for Christians to examine themselves and draw closer to God, often through the practice of fasting.

"Fasting is an extraordinary biblical practice that will do two things for us," Bekker said. "Firstly, it helps us to curb our human appetites. And the second thing that it will do, it creates space for God. It creates spiritual hunger so that we can run after him."

Lent lasts 40 days, until Palm Sunday, which is the beginning of Easter week. Palm Sunday is when Jesus entered Jerusalem days before his Crucifixion and Resurrection.

"Keep your eye on Easter," Bekker said. "You're supposed to fast during these 40 days, but not on Sundays. Sundays in Lent is like a little Easter. Lent is ultimately not about misery, but about anticipation. We are looking forward to the Resurrection of Jesus that speaks about how we're being set free and our own resurrection."

Fasting doesn't always mean giving up food. Some people instead choose to go without social media during Lent, for example. Bekker recommends asking God what He wants you to give up, and then, in its place, add prayer, worship, and scripture reading.