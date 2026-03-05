Iranian Escapees Say 'God Has Provided' as They're Finding Help From Operation Blessing in Armenia

The Christian nation of Armenia is preparing for a new flood of refugees from its border with Iran. Iranians began crossing the border after last June's attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, and CBN's Operation Blessing has been at work giving them physical relief and sharing God's love.

Operation Blessing has been well-positioned in Armenia since 2009, developing a network of churches and ministries, and preparing to provide emergency food, shelter, and medical aid to Iranians like Miriam.

She told us, "The night that we arrived, we didn't have any place to stay and we stayed on the streets. When we went to a UN refugee station for help, we were turned away. Then someone told us about Operation Blessing, and when we came, people were eager to help us."

Neli, a former Iranian Muslim who also escaped to Armenia last year after Operation Midnight Hammer, accepted Christ after having a dream, and now wants to reach her nation with the Gospel.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

She said, "When I grew up, I asked God, 'Why did you create me?' And God gave me a dream. About six months later. One of my friends gave me a New Testament. Now, I want my people to know that God is not just the God who loves, but He is love himself. As I start growing in my faith and walking with God, I also recognize that He is a father, and I started to know Him as Father. And it was something very wonderful to me because I never thought about God in that sense; that He's also not just God, but my Father as well."

Neli said when she left Iran, "I really didn't know, 'Where would I stay? Who would take care of me? Where should I go?' And as I ended up in this different country than mine, God has provided everything (thanks in part to Operation Blessing)."

Missionary Jacob Pursley said the resources Operation Blessing can provide could prove to be critical.

Pursley said, "We've been planning since 2019 for something like this, planning in the sense of that we know that there's only one border crossing from Iran into Armenia, and that's where people will be coming from. Our problem has been is that if there are hundreds and even thousands, there's no way we could possibly do that. So, we're grateful for Operation Blessing coming here to work and possibly partner."

Some believe there could be an even greater refugee exodus in the days and weeks ahead.