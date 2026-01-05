God's Army of Volunteers: Christians Unite to Bring Aid and Comfort in Ukraine

CHERNIVTSI, Ukraine - Four years after Russia invaded Ukraine, the war continues with little to no progress in peace talks.

As those enemies battle, a volunteer army of evangelical churches and thousands of Christian aid workers has assembled to join the nation's rebuilding and humanitarian response.

When the invasion started, millions fled their homes, and churches across Ukraine opened their doors.

Pews were cleared out as sanctuaries became shelters and ordinary church members suddenly became first responders.

"One of the key missions of evangelical Christians is their strong commitment to humanitarian and volunteer service," said Yulia Tymoshenko, a former Ukrainian Prime Minister. "They came directly to the soldiers, bringing generators, food, and protective equipment, especially in the early years of the war, when Ukraine had almost nothing. They stood with us day by day, month by month, and now year by year."

That initial effort has grown into a nationwide network of relief, largely led by evangelical Christians working across different church communities.

"People have become more open to Scripture and to Jesus Christ, and in this time of crisis, the church has had a powerful opportunity to serve," Vasyl Furta with Ukrainian Baptist Union told CBN News.

On the frontlines, hundreds serve as chaplains, supporting soldiers emotionally and spiritually.

Sergey Ryadnov leads the effort on the eastern front.

"We lose comrades every day and witness great pain as people struggle with fear and anxiety, knowing that our lives can end at any moment," said Ryadnov. "Because of this, soldiers need someone they can trust as a close friend, someone to whom they can open their hearts."

In Kherson, a frontline city still shelled repeatedly, Pastor Andrii Skantsev chose to stay, even as most residents fled.

"The situation is much worse now that it was when war started. Kherson is increasingly being targeted by so many drones and missiles," said Skantsev.

He delivers food, opens his church as a shelter, and goes through damaged buildings checking for people.

"Christian volunteers are currently one of the most powerful lifelines for Ukraine and its people," Skantsev told CBN News.

Some volunteers, like Anya, nicknamed "Crazy Anya", risk their own safety to evacuate trapped civilians.

"The shelling is terrifying, but the FPV drones are even more frightening because you often can't react in time or lack the proper protective equipment. That's the main challenge of these missions," said Anya.

Yet, she's not afraid.

"Not everyone can handle the intense emotions during evacuations or stay calm while helping others, since people react in different ways. God gives me the strength to do this," Anya said.

Recently, volunteers gathered in southeastern Ukraine for a rare moment of rest and reflection.

"Today, these volunteers have come from all over Ukraine, who serve every day on the frontlines," said Alex Belev, with Mission Eurasia.

Mission Eurasia, a Christian ministry active in Ukraine, organized this special time.

"They come together to be encouraged, to see that they are not alone, that there are many like them, to receive guidance, and to gain the encouragement to keep going in the places where they serve," Belev said.

This is the organization's 3rd National Forum of Ukrainian Christian Volunteers.

Belev says the goal is to help restore these volunteers so they can continue restoring others.

"We help frontline Christians, pastors, volunteers, and ministry leaders so that they can continue serving," said Belev. "These are God's people, His messengers, whom the Lord Himself encourages, inspires, heals, and restores. And they understand that even if the war ends tomorrow, there will still be work to do over the next ten, twenty, thirty years to rebuild the country."

Some 300 Ukrainian Christian volunteers from across this country gathered for this special event, including two American women from Washington state, who moved to Ukraine shortly after Russia's invasion of the country.

Born here, 31-year-old Alina Protsenko and 26-year-old Roksolana Kravchenko felt the need to return.

"Well, there's a chance we could have been here. Our fathers could have been on the frontlines, our brothers, God knows where we would have been," said Protsenko, with Fight for Freedom Ukraine. "I'm from Mykolaiv, I might not have been alive today. So, how do we not come back and serve our people?"

Kravchenko's parents were terrified that the oldest of six daughters wanted to come back. She says they eventually agreed.

"As volunteers who are Christian, who know the Lord, we know where our hope lies, we know that our resource, in the Bible, it says, 'Come to me because I'm a fountain that never runs dry'," said Kravchenko, who also works with Fight for Freedom Ukraine. "Resources that are human, they run dry, they run dry very fast, but the resource that we have from God, it doesn't."

The young women now work with displaced families, orphans, and on various rebuilding projects.

While Ukraine is mostly Orthodox, evangelical churches are now seen as a source of real help and hope.

"As a result of ministering to those in need, the evangelical church has gained greater credibility and trust in Ukraine, and through its ministry and sharing of Scripture, it brings blessings, inspires repentance, and brings glory to God," said Furta.

In addition to Ukraine's brave armed forces, there is an army, literally of tens of thousands of volunteers, many of whom are very strong Christians and are members of the evangelical-Protestant community, and today this army of volunteers make up the enormous strength of this country.

As the forum ended, each volunteer stepped into an open field holding a blue and yellow balloon, the colors of Ukraine's flag. After a brief prayer, they released them into the sky. A simple symbol of their hope rising above the war.