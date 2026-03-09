Formerly Gay Man Who Faced Jail After Sharing Testimony of Finding God Wins Big Case

An ex-LGBT activist in Malta who reportedly faced potential prison time after sharing his testimony of leaving behind a gay lifestyle to follow Christ has won his years-long court battle.

Matthew Grech, who in 2018 began speaking out about leaving behind a homosexual lifestyle to become a Christian, was acquitted March 4 by the Malta Magistrates Court after being brought up on charges of advertising conversion practices. He told CBN News about the importance of the victory.

“It feels really good and it feels like it’s a result of the faithful prayers of the saints all around the world,” Grech said. “I have mixed feelings. I’m thankful, however, it felt like the process itself was the punishment. And my question is, OK, do we now have freedom of speech around this issue in Malta? Because, really, if it was freedom of speech, I would not have had to go through a three-year process and in a criminal court for the first time in my life.”

Ultimately, he said he wants to see the ban on “so-called conversion practices to be revoked in Malta and for the European Commission to prevent it from entering every state in Europe.” Grech said people should be free to engage in honest conversation around such complex issues.

After facing more than a three-year legal conundrum, Grech explained what he faced throughout the journey to fight for his freedom and free speech rights.

“I had 17 court appearances, faced several adjournments along the way,” he said. “It was meant to be summarized proceedings. … It was all meant to be resolved in one day.”

But that one day extended into more than 36 months of legal proceedings and battles as Grech faced up to five months in jail and 5,000 euros in fines.

“Having three years in court about what?” Grech said. “A simple conversation around sexuality and gender.”

As previously reported, legal problems began when Grech shared his story of leaving the LGBTQ lifestyle and finding Jesus with a local outlet in Malta. He said two presenters with PMnews Malta wanted to know more about the nation’s crackdown on so-called conversion therapy and his take on the matter.

Malta, in 2016, became the first European Union country to ban attempts to “change, repress or eliminate a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity and/or gender expression,” leading to fines or even jail time.

“I was invited to share my story on a program and answer questions about so-called conversion practices,” Grech previously told CBN News. “And I mentioned an organization … that supports men and women who leave LGBT and an organization that promotes a biblical sexuality.”

Because the organization he mentioned helps assist men and women who have “unwanted same-sex desires” or “unwanted gender confusion,” he landed himself in the crossfire.

After three people reported Grech to police, he found himself in a legal quagmire. Grech remains deeply concerned about free speech rights in Malta and what he sees as a troubling erosion of basic liberties.

“Frankly, people deserve the right to seek help voluntarily that is fitting for them, that is right for them because people want to live according to their values,” he said. “Or, maybe they want to resolve conflicts in their marriage or past trauma with abuse.”

Grech believes his case is deeply important as it could set a precedent across the globe.

“It was important to win this case, but it’s even more important that now we build momentum in a way where we will see the revoking of conversion practices ban in Malta, but also in Europe,” he said. “So I think this has to be the building up of the momentum at this point. It’s great to see the victory, but we want more.”

Grech has in the past shared more of his back story as well, explaining how he was living an “active homosexual lifestyle in London” before coming to faith. At the time, he was also heavily interested in the New Age and wanted to become a Reiki master.

“[I was] just really in a place of confusion,” Grech said. “Until a lovely Christian woman, she warned me about my New Age beliefs. … She invited me to church with her.”

He recalled being hesitant at first but then her kindness led him to give it a try. And after attending his first prayer meeting, he was deeply moved by all of the Christians who had gathered together to pray.

“And they invited me to go to a main gathering,” he recalled. “And the pastor of the community was having words of knowledge about people, and he pointed his finger at me. He said, ‘I sense that God wants to tell you that he really loves you.'”

Grech described the moment as though a sword was piercing his heart. He decided to move toward faith and get a Bible. And he said truth began to permeate his heart after he read Paul’s words about homosexuality.

He then came to a powerful realization: “I needed to repent and give my life to Jesus, and I did that, and it’s been the most surprising, blessed of a decision I’ve ever made in my life; I’m so thankful.”

