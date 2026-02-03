'The Antisemitism Here Is Horrifying': Should the US Offer Asylum to British Jews?

Jewish businesses under siege by mobs, Jews attacked in the streets and forced to meet in secret or under tight security, Jews banned from attending soccer matches. This isn't Nazi Germany; it only reminds some people of Nazi Germany. It's Great Britain, once a haven for Jews, and not anymore.

When it was announced a few weeks ago that the White House might offer asylum to British Jews, some thought it was a silly idea, but the leader of Britain's Campaign Against Antisemitism, Gideon Falter, did not.

"There was a time when that would have seemed very far-fetched," Falter told us, "but we are now living in a time when British Jews are extremely worried about their future."

The Signs Are Everywhere

Shop for kosher food in London, and you might see fake price tags activists are putting on products, saying your purchase helps promote genocide.

This example reported by the Campaign Against Antisemitism states: "This message was stuck over price labels on kosher products in Tesco in Streatham, South London. This is not an isolated incident. We have documented many similar cases. These are certified kosher products. This is vandalism disguised as activism that directly targets Jewish communities in Britain and does nothing to advance peace in the Middle East..."

Walk down the street wearing a kippah or looking Jewish, and if you're not attacked, you might have to walk past a billboard condemning the "Zionist Occupation."

Or you might have a swastika painted on your home, like a Jewish man who posted to social media, "We turned around to discover that some cowards visited our home on Friday night and decorated it."

One Jewish woman said, "It's horrifying. The antisemitism here is horrifying. It reminds me of the early 1930s."

Another Jewish woman said, "I don't feel safe in London anymore. I've actually been getting nightmares about terrorist attacks."

Falter said, "A trend that was already evident before October 7th has simply metastasized out of control. We have rampant Islamist and leftist extremism in the UK and perhaps more worrying still, we have authorities which are failing to do anything about it, or if they are acting, it's only acting to appease the extremists."

Falter says the British government is allowing dangerous groups to operate inside the country.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, the Muslim Brotherhood, the Houthis…I mean, this is the kind of craziness that Britain has subjected its citizens to," he said.

An Education in Antisemitism

The United Arab Emirates, itself a Muslim Kingdom, believes British colleges are now so infiltrated by the Muslim Brotherhood that it will no longer pay for its students to attend universities here, fearing it could radicalize them.

When Jewish college student Tali Smus began her freshman year at King's College in London, she logged onto a group chat for her major, and the discussion was about "educating Zionists."

Smus said, "As the only Jewish person in my course, I asked them why they thought the Zionists needed education. And they started like a whole tirade against me, like, 'Is there an (expletive deleted) Zionist in this group chat?'"

"And then they decided to threaten me. They decided to say that if I dare to interrupt the lecture again, they should pick me up and band together and carry me out."

When Tali took the matter to a college official, "She tells me, 'Maybe you should try to understand why they're treating you this way.'"

"British kids who are going to be our next leaders are being radicalized into a way of thinking that is so fundamentally un-British that it is just unrecognizable. And it is dangerous," Falter said.

Jael Cohen-Rothschild, a Sephardic Jew studying at Cardiff Metropolitan University in Wales, found blood smeared on her door and on an Israeli flag. In a second incident, someone wrote 'Jude,' German for Jew on her door.

Cohen-Rothschild said, "People were telling me, 'Hide your Magen David and take down your Mezuzah. Nothing will happen if you don't make it obvious that you're Jewish,' but even now I'm coordinating with my university to have someone escort me onto and off campus because that's literally how unsafe I felt."

She is considering moving to Israel.

Many Jews See No Future in the U.K.

We asked Jewish journalist David Collier, who receives regular death threats because he writes about antisemitism, if he would seek asylum in the U.S. if it was offered.

Collier replied, laughing, "Where's my suitcase? I'll be honest...I would imagine that if it was serious, I would imagine there would be a lot of takers."

Very few British Jews now believe the situation here will improve. Two-thirds have said they don't believe they have a future in Britain, and now their options are to either deal with the danger they face or leave.

Smus said, "It's becoming much harder to believe in a future where I and my family will be safe."

Collier said, "Neither of my children will be here in ten years' time. I can tell you that straight off. And we'll be gone as well."

After the Manchester synagogue attack last year, Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised to do "whatever it takes" to crack down on antisemitism and protect the Jewish community. However, polling shows very few British Jews think the government is doing enough. And many believe it could be only a matter of time before the next terrorist attack against Jews.

Falter said, "Thankfully, we live in an era where there is one place that any Jew in the world can go to, which is Israel."

Antisemitism is also rising in the United States; however, Falter believes at least some British Jews would consider asylum in the United States if it were offered.