20 Christians Beheaded, More Killed by Jihadists in Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique

As the relentless massacre of Christians in Nigeria grieves thousands around the world, violence against believers in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is also surging after extremists affiliated with the Islamic State claimed responsibility for slaughtering Christians in the latest spate of jihadist violence. Between both countries, 20 Christians are reported to have been beheaded in recent weeks.

According to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), the Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP) claimed responsibility for violent assaults on Christian villages in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where 18 people were beheaded.

A statement released by the terror group on its information channels boasted that during an attack on the Mayba Village, in Lubero Territory of the DRC on November 12th, 12 Christians were beheaded. A similar attack that took place just days prior claimed the "Caliphate's soldiers" used machine guns in an attack on Mazenze Village in DRC's northeastern Ituri Province, killing six Christians and burning about 20 homes, according to MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor.

Meanwhile, in Mozambique, four Christians have been killed, including two people who were beheaded, in the Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique, as several others fled villages.

Bishop Alberto Vera of Nacala oversees a diocese in Nampula, where some of the murders took place. He told Aid to the Church in Need that several settlements have been attacked, thousands of people have fled, and hundreds of homes have been set on fire since November 10th.

"It was a week of terror and much suffering," he described. "Parents and their children had to flee to safer places. Thousands of families are suffering and trying to escape the terrorists. The situation is very confusing, and in some places, most of the houses were burned, and people have been killed."

As CBN News has reported, violent attacks began in Cabo Delgado Province in 2017. Over the last eight years, the armed insurgency has caused thousands of deaths and triggered a humanitarian crisis affecting over one million internally displaced persons.

According to a recent United Nations report, in just one week, nearly 128,000 people fled from the villages in the Nampula province of northern Mozambique, following new attacks by extremist groups.

"Terror is in the whole district of Memba and also in the north and east of the district of Eráti. Memba is a now deserted city," Nacala expressed.

CBN News reported in October that more than 30 Christians were beheaded and churches were burned down at the hands of Islamic State terrorists.

Despite the reign of terror and escalating violence, ministry leaders remain committed to pursuing peace and supporting affected communities.

"For more than seven years, the region has faced recurring waves of violence, and we are still praying and believing for lasting peace," wrote Iris Global ministry in October. "At times, it's hard to know how much to share—we don't want to burden anyone with the hardships when there is also so much good news. Yet our Mozambican family, pastors and missionaries in the region truly need your prayers right now."

Will Hart, the CEO of Iris Global, emphasized that last month's attack is just one story of hundreds of people's lived experiences "every single day."

"But love looks like something in the midst of the chaos," he shared, adding that while the focus of these attacks has specifically targeted Christians, they are still on the mission to share hope with the hopeless.

"We are feeding as many people as we can," Hart explained. "We are also giving out the Word and Truth, which is Christ and (sharing) what it looks like to forgive those who persecute you...and we do that through solar Bibles. We are continuing to plant churches, and we are continuing to serve the broken, the poor, the sick, and the needy there."

Hart implores believers who are watching the persecution at a distance to know "that the only answer we have is Christ," and to get involved with spreading the love of Jesus.

"I want to encourage you to pray for peace, to pray for this to stop and secondly, pray for all of our brothers and sisters who are living in the midst of this chaos," he said. "They are living this daily."

Bishop Alberto Vera also asked for prayers: "Pray a lot for us, because this is an incomprehensible, intolerable reality."

"We ask God to help us and grant us peace. We also ask the Mozambican government for the means to fight terrorists not only militarily, but also with dialogue and with international means."

