White House Turns Into 'a House of Prayer' as Faith Leaders Mark First 100 Days with Worship Event

President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office have been marked by sweeping changes and the fulfillment of campaign promises, such as stemming the tide of illegal immigration, cutting wasteful government spending, and enacting legislation that protects women and girls in sports.

And as his second term has rolled out, Trump has not minced words when it comes to faith, taking steps to show that this administration will be one that honors the Lord.

From opening his first cabinet meeting with prayer, to issuing a bold faith-filled Easter declaration, to holding a White House staff worship service during Holy Week, to establishing the White House Faith Office closer to the West Wing, the president has displayed his faith as a "beacon on a hill."

READ: Trump Issues Holy Week Declaration on 'the Living Son of God', Plans White House Easter Service

Similarly, the White House marked the upcoming conclusion of his first 100 days in office by inviting nearly 100 faith leaders on the grounds to pray and worship Jesus.

Wow.



Faith leaders chillingly give glory to God by singing worship songs at the White House.



Jesus is Lord. pic.twitter.com/FPC9Qr2MSa — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) April 26, 2025

Trump's longtime personal pastor, Paula White-Cain, and Jennifer Korn, who worked in the first Trump administration, invited the group of faith leaders and pastors to gather at the White House over the weekend.

Jesus is being lifted up TODAY at the @WhiteHouse



The prayers of millions across the world are truly changing this place! Today it has become a house of prayer! #LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/xkMlRpibkq — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) April 25, 2025

"Jesus is being lifted up TODAY at the White House," wrote worship leader Sean Feucht on X on Friday. "The prayers of millions across the world are truly changing this place! Today it has become a house of prayer!"

Along with Feucht were also several pastors including the senior pastor of Lakepointe Church, Josh Howerton, Pastor Ryan Visconti of Generation Church in Arizona, and Pastor Russell Johnson of The Pursuit NW church.

"Who would have thought we would be standing in White House with over 90 faith leaders singing worship? Paula White has done an amazing job leading the Faith Department for White House. She has been the strongest advocate for pastors all over the country," wrote Jeff Audas, who attended the event.

Feucht led the event and told his followers that he is believing for revival to come to the White House.



BREAKING: Worship over the West Wing



Will you join me today in praying for God’s Presence to fill this place? pic.twitter.com/DwdHoDosrb — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) April 26, 2025

"There is going to be a sound lifted up in this place. Believe with us for a spiritual atmosphere to be charged full of the presence and the glory of God," he shared. "What a privilege to get to worship here in the White House."

"May the prayers of the millions of believers around the world, may we carry those, may we release those (prayers), (and) sing those (prayers)," he added.

As CBN News has reported, White-Cain and Korn have invited numerous faith leaders to the White House to discuss issues and policies affecting faith communities nationwide, but not only that, President Trump has taken the time to pray with faith leaders.

"He's now grown accustomed to laying hands on him, praying over him, and praying the Word," White-Cain told CBN News White House Correspondent Kelly Wright.

MORE 'In God We Trust': The Mission of President Trump's White House Faith Office

The White House faith office dates back to the early 2000s under former President George W. Bush. Initially, the office worked to direct funds to faith-based groups that provide services across the nation.

However, Trump has promoted the office to a position of prominence emphasizing the White House's support of religious freedom for all.

"This is a different reality," Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, told the NY Times. "It comes with unprecedented access and an unparalleled commitment to affirming our Judeo-Christian value system."

The White House has taken a strong stance to halt "all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government" including at DOJ, IRS, and FBI. Additionally, Trump has taken a strong position on curbing antisemitism.

Korn told CBN News that she and White-Cain are on a mission to give a voice to the many who have felt persecuted for their faith.



"We have the opportunity to come to the White House, for America to be able to take on that mantle for other people of faith, to make sure that religious liberty and religious freedom are alive and well in America, there's no way you can turn that down," she explained.

MORE Go Inside the White House Easter Prayer Dinner as Trump Declares, 'For Our Sake He Gave up His Life'

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***