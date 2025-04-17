Go Inside the White House Easter Prayer Dinner as Trump Declares, 'For Our Sake He Gave Up His Life'

THE WHITE HOUSE – The White House Faith Office hosted a special Easter dinner at the presidential mansion last night. It's just one of several events CBN News has reported on since the administration announced it's honoring the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ throughout Holy Week.



The White House is always busy with activity – activity that affects the events going on around the world. But this week has been special for different reasons.

Something that may have gone beyond the headlines but didn't escape the attention of Christians throughout America was the president's bold proclamation of his faith in Jesus Christ. He issued a proclamation declaring this week as Holy Week, and because of that there have been numerous events going on here at the president's home.

The White House Easter Prayer Dinner that was held here on Wednesday night at the White House included Pastors Jentezen Franklin and Greg Laurie, and Rev. Franklin Graham.

During his remarks, Graham said to President Trump, "There's been a spiritual drought in this city for the past few years and so I'm very grateful for the Easter declaration you put out."

Jentezen Franklin offered gratitude to God for sparing Trump's life from assassination last year, saying, "And we're thankful God assigned an angel to stand between you and that bullet."

In his prepared remarks, President Trump pointed to the Gospel message of Holy Week.

"Nearly 2,000 years ago, during this sacred week, the living Son of God entered Jerusalem in triumph. Soon after, the Savior of man who brought truth and light into the world was betrayed, arrested, tried, and crucified, nailed to the cross," Trump declared. "For our sake, He gave up His life...three days later Christ-followers found the empty tomb. Jesus had defeated darkness and death and promised new life to all of humankind and that's what we celebrate on Easter when we joyfully proclaim on Sunday: 'He is Risen!'"

WATCH THE PRAYER DINNER BELOW:

And what's notable about this week was the faith-filled proclamation that the president issued – a very bold declaration about his faith in Jesus Christ, even going so far as to say that he and the First Lady Melania Trump are praying for an outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon this nation.

READ THE FULL PROCLAMATION HERE: