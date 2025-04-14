Trump Issues Holy Week Declaration on 'the Living Son of God', Plans White House Easter Service

President Trump issued a faith-filled presidential message on Palm Sunday in honor of Holy Week as Christians around the world commemorate the holiest time of the year. And now there are reports that his administration is also planning a unique Easter staff worship ceremony at the White House with Rev. Franklin Graham as well as Pastors Greg Laurie and Jentezen Franklin.

Trump's Holy Week message wasn't a typical, obligatory, official government statement. Instead, it was filled with the type of language used by Christians, pointing to this week as being sacred to his personal faith, as his own post to Truth Social even declared, "HE IS RISEN!"

He declared, "This Holy Week, Melania and I join in prayer with Christians celebrating the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ—the living Son of God who conquered death, freed us from sin, and unlocked the gates of Heaven for all of humanity."

The White House statement referred to the pivotal events that filled this Holy Week, including Jesus' "triumphal entry into Jerusalem," Holy Thursday when His Last Supper took place, Good Friday as the day Christ was crucified for our sins, and finally "His miraculous Resurrection from the dead" on Sunday.

"During this sacred week, we acknowledge that the glory of Easter Sunday cannot come without the sacrifice Jesus Christ made on the cross. In His final hours on Earth, Christ willingly endured excruciating pain, torture, and execution on the cross out of a deep and abiding love for all His creation. Through His suffering, we have redemption. Through His death, we are forgiven of our sins. Through His Resurrection, we have hope of eternal life. On Easter morning, the stone is rolled away, the tomb is empty, and light prevails over darkness—signaling that death does not have the final word," Trump's statement continues.

President Trump's declaration is just the start of what's expected to be a week of intense White House focus on Christ's world-changing sacrifice, including a number of special moments.

In a post on social media, the White House confirmed a report by Fox News that the president will participate in special faith events this week, and Franklin Graham also confirmed that he'll be joining the White House during Holy Week. "I'm thankful for President @realDonaldTrump and the White House Faith Office, and I look forward to being there this week," he wrote.

The new White House Faith Office, led by Jennifer Korn and Paula White-Cain, is reportedly organizing the events.

"Throughout the week, we will distribute a Holy Week proclamation, a special presidential video message (and) host a pre-Easter dinner and White House staff Easter service," Korn told Fox.

That staff worship service is planned for Holy Thursday and will reportedly be led by Franklin Graham, as well as Pastor Greg Laurie and Pastor Jentezen Franklin, who will participate in prayer, scripture reading, and communion.

Korn said that service "will be a special time of prayer and worship at the White House to be shared with Americans celebrating the week leading up to Resurrection Sunday."

There will also be an Easter dinner on Wednesday night, and musical performances on Wednesday and Thursday by a Liberty University worship choir, the Marine Corps Band, and Charles Billingsley.

Meanwhile, Rev. Franklin Graham is celebrating Trump's declaration by pointing out the difference between last year and this year, stating, "What a contrast to Easter last year at the White House when President Biden declared the most holy day of the year on the Christian calendar 'Transgender Day of Visibility'."

