WATCH: With Spiritual Awakening Ongoing, Liberty University Hosts Powerful Prayer Event

The Collegiate Day of Prayer returns tonight, February 26, uniting believers across America — and around the globe — for a historic night of intercession for the next generation.

It's a special night for Christians around the world to come together, and it's an invitation for individuals, groups, and congregations to pray for revival on college campuses everywhere.

The event comes at a time when young people are experiencing a spiritual awakening that started during the 2023 Asbury Outpouring.

Thai Lam of the Revival Is Family Foundation told CBN News, "Asbury was probably the first time Gen Z has witnessed a move of God in their generation where it's not something they are just seeing and hearing from history books but they can witness it and something they can remember in their lifetime."

The historic night will be hosted from Liberty University, streaming on CBN News Live at 8 p.m. ET.