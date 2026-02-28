Update on Savannah Guthrie's Plans, Investigation Into Nancy's Disappearance: She 'May Already Be Gone'

NBC’s “Today” host Savannah Guthrie is reportedly returning to the network, even as her mother, Nancy, remains missing. The exact time of her return, though, is unclear.

An unnamed source told CNN the cast and crew of “Today” will “welcome her back with open arms on her timeline,” noting the decision is entirely up to Guthrie.

News of the co-anchor’s potential return comes as she acknowledged this week her mother, who has been missing for some four weeks after disappearing from her home near Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 1, “may already be gone.”

“She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom, and her dad, and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy,” said Guthrie. “If this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

The 54-year-old journalist did, however, ask for continued prayers for her mother’s safe return. She also announced the family is increasing its reward for information leading to the recovery of the missing 84-year-old to $1 million.

Every night without Nancy, the distraught anchor said, “has been agony,” telling followers the Guthrie family is “blowing on the embers of hope.”

On Thursday, an update indicated the FBI continuing to search for Nancy.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced on Wednesday that federal prosecutors accompanied special agents with the FBI’s field office in Phoenix to the Guthrie home to continue its investigation into her alleged kidnapping.

“Federal prosecutors traditionally work with all levels of law enforcement and have done so throughout this investigation,” said U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine. “The United States Attorney’s Office, together with the FBI and every other law enforcement agency involved in finding Nancy, will go anywhere, do anything, and persevere always to find her.”

Please continue to pray with us for the Guthrie family and for the law enforcement officers continuing to investigate Nancy’s case.