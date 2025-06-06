Trump Not Open to Truce with Musk after Explosive Feud Over 'Big Beautiful Bill': 'I Wish Him Well'

President Trump and Elon Musk appeared headed towards a truce after their feud ignited into a war of words over social media.

According to POLITICO White House aides scheduled a call between the pair for Friday.

But early Friday CNBC reported the President is not interested in a call with the Tesla billionaire.

"No. I won't be speaking to him for a while I guess, but I wish him well," Trump told CNN, that outlet reported Friday morning.

"I'm not even thinking about Elon. He's got a problem. The poor guy's got a problem," Trump said.

The very public rift began with Musk's criticism of President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill."

"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," Musk posted on X Tuesday.

Trump responded by saying Musk knew what was in the package.

"I'm very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here," the President said in the oval office Thursday. "Better than you people. He knew everything about it. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out that we're going to cut EV mandate."

But Musk said he was never shown the bill after the president said he knew what was in it.

Musk, who reportedly spent at least $250 million to help re-elect Trump, went on to claim, "Without me Trump would have lost the election."

The president adamantly denies that notion.



"I think I would have won," said Trump. "Susie (Trump's White House Chief of Staff) would say I would have won Pennsylvania easily anyway."

The president also posted on Truth Social, "Elon was wearing thin. I asked him to leave. I took away his EV mandate that forced everybody to buy electric cars that nobody else wanted - that he knew I was going to do, and he just went crazy!"

Trump also threatened to terminate Musk's government subsidies and contracts, a move that could devastate the billionaire's bottom line. Tesla stock sank Thursday on news of Musk and Trump's falling out.

In response to the president's threats, Musk said he would decommission the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, a space capsule used to take astronauts and supplies to the International Space Station. But he later backed away from the idea.

Musk also dropped what he called "the really big bomb" claiming that President Trump has ties to Jeffrey Epstein who was accused of sex trafficking.

Musk didn't offer any proof but said the truth would come out.

When asked about the issue, the president did not respond.

The former head of DOGE also suggested support for a new third party.

"It's time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle," Musk wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, political observers expected a likely breakup between two such powerful personalities – but maybe not in such a public fashion. Now many Republicans and conservatives are hoping that a reconciliation might be possible.



