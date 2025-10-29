'Radically Transformed': Hundreds of Fraternity, Sorority Members Trade Party Life for Eternal Life

One of the largest evangelical college campus ministries in the country is seeing the Spirit of God moving among Greek Life students. Leaders say they are seeing a surge in the number of fraternity and sorority members walking away from their party lifestyle and "being radically transformed" by Jesus.

Greek InterVarsity is reporting significant developments in their efforts to reach members of fraternities and sororities on college campuses. Their vision: "Every Greek is one friend away from Jesus."

The ministry is teaching students how to lead Bible studies in their fraternity and sorority chapters. On many campuses, Greek InterVarsity offers a weekly gathering for students from all Greek chapters and councils to come together for worship and fellowship.

Brian Mann is the National Director of Greek InterVarsity and told K-LOVE News in a recent interview why the Gospel is spreading like wildfire among this group of students.

"[The] network of a fraternity or sorority and the fraternity or sorority system, one of the negative consequences of that is the network effect that one person's actions can spread quickly or have damage," he explained. "But on the other hand, the opportunity of the network is that there's a lot of interconnectedness."

"When one student living with their friends decides that they're going to partner actively with what God is doing in word and deed, it means that the 100 or 200 friends that they are living in proximity to are really now just one friend away from knowing Jesus."

Mann said many of these students are "doing life" together, and as a result, when one student lives boldly for Jesus, all the others are "seeing with God's eyes what he might be up to in their friends' lives."

Simply put: Greek InterVarsity is "bringing faith and fraternity and sorority life together," according to its website.

And they are finding huge success.

According to their website, InterVarsity saw a 43% increase in participation in Greek InterVarsity across the United States during the 2024-25 school year.

"[Students] walked away from confusion, isolation, and brokenness, and chose the meaning, community, and wholeness Jesus offers," reads the report.

As CBN News has reported, InterVarsity Christian Fellowship/USA is one of the largest evangelical college campus ministries in the country. They are reaching students of many different backgrounds, including special chapters for nursing students and athletes.

InterVarsity has reached 69,023 students and faculty this year, their latest report outlines.

One Greek InterVarsity chapter at Indiana University saw 98 Greeks make decisions for Jesus.

"Last fall, we started with eight chapter Bible studies, but we grew so much over the semester. Now we hold weekly chapter ministry leader gatherings and, once a month, take the night off from those to hold All-Greek Gatherings in a fraternity or sorority on campus," reads a caption on Instagram. "God has done IMMEASURABLY MORE than all we ever imagined this semester!"

Mann told K-LOVE that there's unwavering interest among Gen Z to share and know Jesus. He pointed to one example of a student at Purdue University.

"There's over a hundred students like Ava that are leaders taking risks in word and deed across the Greek system there," he explained. "That means that out of the 6,500 students that are in a fraternity or sorority at Purdue, one out of six of them are actively involved on a weekly basis in a Bible study in one of the fraternities or sororities on campus connected to Greek InterVarsity."

"It's gotten to the point that they can no longer meet in fraternities or sororities for the Greek I.V., all-campus gatherings, because they're starting to break fire code and they've become the largest student group on the campus," he shared.

Now that is good news.

