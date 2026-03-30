‘That Demon’s Lying’: Pastor Shares Chilling Deliverance Moment

Pastor Mike Signorelli of V1 Church in New York City is no stranger to spiritual warfare.

In fact, he’s spent a great deal of his ministry not only confronting the demonic realm but also helping Christians understand how it operates in the modern era.

And yet, some churches refuse to explore these issues deeply, failing to discuss how they work today. Signorelli told CBN News there’s a disconnect, though, because “culture is having the conversation.”

WATCH: STREAM CBN’S NEW DOCUMENTARY ‘INVESTIGATING THE Metaphysical: ANGELS AND DEMONS’ RIGHT NOW

“Right now it’s a trending topic,” he said of evil. “People are unfortunately being exposed for doing some of the most heinous things imaginable, and I think that oftentimes there’s a disconnect between the conversation happening in culture and what the pastor is willing to talk about from the pulpit.”

Some of this is rooted in ignorance regarding the topic, though Signorelli made a compelling point: it’s tough to dismiss the reality of spiritual warfare when reading the New Testament narrative.

“I think culture is confirming that this topic is needed,” he said, going on to note one of the other reasons some pastors stay silent. “Other than ignorance … sometimes it’s a level of compromise. … You’ll find that people often shy away from something that they feel may unintentionally reveal something in their life.”

Signorelli continued, “When you audit the topics being discussed in the pulpit, oftentimes pastors will avoid things that they’re explicitly involved in, and, so, when you start talking about the demonic, you have to talk about — ‘Where did the door open? Why is there demonic activity,’ which then leads to a sin conversation, and then, of course, when you deal with sin, you might be dealing with some things close to home.”

Ultimately, Signorelli said that a focus on these issues might force a pastor to do a “deep inventory” in life — something that’s needed for every human being.

When it comes to deliverance, the prayerful process of freeing a person from the demonic realm, Signorelli said he’s learned some powerful lessons.

“One time, I was casting demons out of a woman. As a matter of fact, she came forward for prayer and didn’t even ask for deliverance,” he said. “And then all of a sudden this demon started to manifest, and I cast the demon out, and then the woman went completely limp.”

At the time, everyone assumed a spiritual healing had taken place, but Signorelli felt something was off.

“I remember the Holy Spirit spoke to me and said, ‘No, that demon’s lying. The demon’s still there,'” he recalled. “I spoke to the demon. I said, ‘No, I know there’s still a demon in there. … You’re not deceiving me,’ and as soon as I said that this woman’s head recoiled with this crazy, evil-sounding laugh.”

The moment was so shocking that everyone in the room jumped back. Signorelli said everything went from “she’s delivered” to “Oh, no,” as people realized there was still work to do.

“It’s like a movie moment,” he said. “I finished the deliverance, and cast that demon out, and took authority over the spirit. But, it was in that moment where I realized how real the spiritual realm is.”

Watch Signorelli tell the rest of the story above, and be sure to stream “Investigating the Supernatural: Angels and Demons,” CBN’s new documentary that draws on insights from credible experts, medical knowledge, historical context, and eyewitness testimony, to explore the roles of angels and demons, the reality of spiritual warfare, and how these forces intersect with everyday life.

We’ll leave you with the trailer: