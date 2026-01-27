Plaque Thanking Gov. Tim Walz for 'Spreading Satanism' Sparking Outrage Across Social Media

A satanic plaque posted in the Minnesota Statehouse that thanks Gov. Tim Walz for "allowing the spread of Satanism" is sparking outrage.

The video showing the display is making its rounds again across social media. In it, Minnesota state Rep. Pam Altendorf explains that she was on the ground floor of the building when she noticed a new display.

A plaque from the Democratic Coalition of Satan Worshippers is being displayed at the MN state capitol, thanking Gov Tim Walz for allowing the spread of Satanism.



"Satan has a special place for you."



Democrats are the party of the devil. pic.twitter.com/IaaMZsW4xl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 26, 2026

"Let me read it to you," she explains. The plaque states: "The Democrat Coalition of Satan Worshippers thanks Gov. Tim Walz for not standing in the way of spreading Satanism in the state Capitol building. Satan has a special place for you."

"Let me be the first, I guess, to congratulate Gov. Tim Walz for this very special award that has come from Satan Worshippers," Altendorf expressed. "You can't make this up... I'm speechless."

The video, originally recorded last year, was shared on the Libs of TikTok page on X Monday and has sparked ire.

Viewers responded with comments like, "Every day we learn something new about [how] horrible Tim Walz is," and "'Satan has a special place for you, [Tim Walz].' That's the most chilling thing I've read lately. Tim Walz needs to come to Jesus, or he's in big trouble."

Altendorf's video first caused an uproar when the display was installed last April. It was only supposed to be at the state capitol for two weeks, and as Altendorf points out, Walz could have had to take it down, but he did not.

"The real point that needs to be made and was said here on this podcast… Is even if the Satanic group put up a plaque, certainly Governor Walz, in his role, could have rejected it, and said I don't want to be acknowledged for this… And he did not," she wrote on X.

At the time, Walz's office commented on the plaque and another satanic display erected in the state capitol, noting that while he disagrees with it, he "does not police speech" because of First Amendment protections.

"We are living in unique and challenging times. I am grateful and humbled to be able to serve and will continue to do all I can to expose the truth. Minnesota does seem to be the epicenter of a spiritual battle. Please pray for our state," Altendorf wrote last year.

Months after that spiritual assessment, Minnesota is embroiled in chaos. Protests are raging in response to ICE immigration operations that have led to the fatal shootings of two citizens.

As CBN News reported, at least 29 Republican members of Congress are now demanding a full investigation into the recent death of 37-year-old Alex Pretti. President Trump is sending in his Border Czar, Tom Homan, and Gregory Bovino, the top border patrol agent in charge, to attempt to cool the situation.

Meanwhile, others are looking at what is taking place in the state and pointing the finger at Walz.

"Governor Walz, who once stood as the Democratic nominee for Vice President of the United States, is being celebrated by a group that openly mocks God and His truth. This should send a clear message to every believer about the moral trajectory of our leadership and the spiritual decay permeating our institutions," wrote Citizens Defending Freedom.

The group points out that prayer is the only answer for what is happening not only in Minnesota, but how it is playing out on the federal level.

"The public presence of satanic symbols in our state buildings is not just offensive—it is spiritually dangerous. James 4:7 instructs us to resist the devil, and he will flee," the group wrote in a press release. "Now is the time for the body of Christ to stand firm in our faith."

"This not only includes praying for our leaders, but for the Church to civically engage and select bold, righteous leaders who will honor God rather than allow darkness to take root in the halls of government," Citizens Defending Freedom added.

