Parents of Israeli Embassy Murder Victim Visit DC to Confront 'Growing Monster' of Antisemitism

Yaron Lishinsky and his fiancée, both staff members of the Israeli Embassy, were murdered in Washington, D.C., on May 21, 2025.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Seven months ago, Israeli embassy worker Yaron Lischinsky and his girlfriend Sarah Milgrim lost their lives in a violent act of antisemitism.

Recently, Yaron's parents traveled from Israel to Washington, where their son spent his final months serving his home country, and sat down with CBN News to talk about their painful path forward.



For Daniel and Ruth Lischinsky, the past seven months have been a roller coaster of emotions.

"The beginning was a shock. The beginning, you are not here," Daniel said. Ruth agreed, "You just function and do the things you need to do."

To move ahead, they decided to come and see the location where their son spent his last moments on Earth.

"We wanted to pay honor to them to see the place where… where they were murdered," Daniel said.

"Also, we wanted to see his workplace to meet the friends and, and the security people, to talk to them, to know more about the incident," Ruth said.

During their visit, Ruth and Daniel stopped by the Capital Jewish Museum, where a gunman fatally shot their son, Yaron, and future daughter-in-law.

They told CBN News a key reason for traveling to Washington is to gain more clarity.

"The event itself, there were people from all over the world, young diplomats from all over the world. So how he singled out the four Israeli or Jewish people that were at this event, that, that's for me, incredible," he said.

Daniel told CBN News, he was also shocked that the FBI field office and historic synagogues sit so close to where his son and Sarah were killed.

Thirty-year-old Yaron had worked at the Israeli Embassy for a little over two years.

Yaron has been described by friends as a man of purpose, respectful, and kind.

Ruth said, "(He) was always a very fun-loving child. Very. But also, on the other hand, he was very shy. (Yaron) really loved, to meet people on a one on one and like, on a personal level to get to know the people."

"We came to Israel, he was 14 years old and he was very Zionist," Daniel recalled. "He was very proud to serve at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. and (was) very curious."

Yaron was also just days away from proposing to his girlfriend, Sarah, who also worked at the embassy. Ruth and Daniel never got a chance to meet her, although they knew deep down that their son had found his perfect match.

"He called me one evening and he said, 'Mom, I found the one.' I was so happy for him. Yeah, he was very much in love," Ruth said.

"He was a bit of a workaholic, so Sarah (would) teach him how to go out to restaurants and how to see America a little bit more," Daniel said.

In August, a grand jury indicted Elias Rodriguez on federal hate crime and murder charges in the deaths of Yaron and Sarah. During the shooting, Rodriguez reportedly shouted, "Free Palestine."

"Antisemitism is something they say is a big monster that is growing," Daniel said. "The Bible says that our fight is not against flesh and blood, but against principalities of the darkness. I think antisemitism is one of these principalities."

Throughout this season of tragic loss, their faith has guided their steps.

Daniel said, "Without faith and hope, we would not be able to continue to function. We know that one day we will see him again."

"This terrorist didn't decide the end of the life of Yaron. God knows everything," he continued. "(The terrorist) is nothing. He didn't decide anything. God knows the day that we are to be born, on the day that we will leave this world."

Now, the Lischinksys are on a mission to carry out Yaron's legacy and stop the spread of hatred.

Daniel said, "I can take time for speaking against antisemitism, teaching about Israel. So that is what we want to do... with the help of God."

They believe spreading awareness and making peace as their son did will be the best way to honor his memory.



