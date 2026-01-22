Nick Vujicic Says We're 'Absolutely Living in the End of Days'

With all that’s happening between Israel, and Iran, and Greenland, and Venezuela, it’s easy to believe humanity is experiencing the end times “birth pains” Jesus promised His disciples in Matthew 24.

At the start of the New Testament chapter, the disciples asked Jesus what believers might endure before the Savior’s second coming. In response, Jesus said, “Nation will go to war against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in many parts of the world. But all this is only the first of the birth pains, with more to come” (Matthew 24:7-8, NLT).

Evangelist Nick Vujicic, an Australian-American author and speaker, appeared on the latest episode of CBN’s “Faith in Culture,” where he said he believes the end times are “absolutely” underway.

“Are we living in the end of days? Absolutely,” he said, noting the nation of Israel was established 1948, which many Christians believe was a fulfillment of end times prophecy. “But what we must understand is that we must live today as if Jesus is coming back now and be ready — that’s the bottom line.”

He warned against believers becoming so caught up in end times discussions they begin to view salvation as nothing more than “life insurance” against hell.

“Hell is so scary and Jesus is so beautiful, and that’s why I want to say ‘yes’ to Him and trust Him with all of my heart and lean not on my own understanding and love Him with everything that I am,” Vujicic said, referencing Proverbs 3:5-6.

Amidst all the end times chatter, there’s also discussion of revival across the U.S. — especially in the wake of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk late last summer.

Vujicic, though, is careful to use the word “revival,” even joking he’s “allergic” to the term because many don’t understand its true meaning.

“What [revival] is is repentance, where someone stands upright with the Lord, the Lord cleaned house, cleansed that person of unrighteousness,” he said, noting the ways he believes the U.S. as a whole needs to repent of sin. “We’re coming up on the 250th anniversary of our country and, if we don’t repent, we’re a pretty ugly country. We need repentance and so I’m praying for that.”

Recent data from the Barna Group showed weekly Bible reading was up to 42% in 2025, a 12-point uptick since 2024, which marked a 15-year low in Scripture engagement.

Additionally, in 2025, just shy of 50% of Gen Zers said they were reading their Bibles on a weekly basis, up from 30% the year before. And young men are currently outpacing women — a historical flip-flop — in Scripture reading.

Referencing the division currently plaguing American culture, Vujicic said “many people are realizing … we need to know where we stand with the Lord and be ready to give an account as to why we believe the way we believe, and that’s scriptural.”

“There’s just a lot going on,” he continued. “And I think there are people that are hungering that want an anchor point of truth where they realize, ‘Oh yeah, I do need to read my Bible,’ and so that’s where I believe that has started.”

Watch our full conversation with Vujicic in the video embedded above.

As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.