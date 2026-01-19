Hali Norei shows a picture of her 23-year-old niece Robina Aminian as she gives an interview alongside her partner Nezar Minoei, in Oslo, Norway, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2025. Aminian was killed during Iran's protests. (AP Photo/Bjornar Verpeide)

Trump Calls for 'New Leadership' in Iran after Ayatollah Blames White House for Nationwide Bloodshed

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Trump called this weekend for an end to the Iranian regime. It's the latest volley in the showdown between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic.

The president told Politico, "It's time to look for new leadership in Iran." He called Ayatollah Khamenei a "sick man" who should stop killing people. His comments came after the ayatollah accused Trump of slander and blamed him for the deadly violence inside Iran.

The war of words is escalating as the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln strike force is just days away from the Middle East. It's part of a massive military buildup in the region, including F-15 fighter jets and anti-missile batteries.

The White House indicated, "All options are still on the table." The military buildup would give Trump many military options if he decides to strike Iran.

Despite a new total internet blackout, horrific reports continue to emerge on how the regime is crushing the protests. Iranian Revolutionary Guard soldiers are allegedly executing wounded protesters in hospitals. They are also reportedly using snipers and chemical weapons.

The regime has killed tens of thousands of its own people, according to sources inside Iran.

Over the weekend, hackers took control of Iranian TV and broadcast a message from exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who some view as a potential transitional leader if the regime falls.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

At a Washington, D.C. press conference, Pahlavi said the regime in Tehran is close to collapse.

"Ali Khamenei and his thugs know this," Pahlavi declared. "That's why they are lashing out like a wounded animal, desperate to cling to power. The people have not retreated. Their determination has made one thing clear. They are not merely rejecting this regime. They are demanding a credible new path forward.”

Pahlavi also repeated his confidence in President Trump.

"I believe the president (Trump) is a man of his word, as I said before. How many days it might take, who knows? Hopefully sooner than later. But, as I've said before, regardless of whether action is taken or not, we as Iranians have no choice but to carry on the fight. We're halfway across the river; there's no turning back. We will continue.”

In Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office protested the formation of the new group overseeing the next phase in the Gaza Strip. Israel objects to the inclusion of Qatar and Turkey on the executive board, saying that the two nations are supporters of Hamas

Netanyahu's office stated, "The composition of the Gaza Executive Board, which is subordinate to the Board of Peace, was not coordinated with Israel and runs contrary to its policy. The Prime Minister has instructed the Foreign Affairs Minister to contact the US Secretary of State on this matter.”